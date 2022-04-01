Shawnee movie listings starting April 1

Jones Theatres

Cinema Centre 8 and Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall are open for late afternoon matinees on Friday and matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Both theatres are open for one evening show Monday through Thursday.

Private theatre rentals are now available at Movies 6 at Shawnee Mall. To schedule a private showing, go to amctheatres.com.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8 AND MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“MORBIUS”: The enigmatic antihero Dr. Michael Morbius, one of the most compelling and conflicted Marvel Characters, comes to the big screen. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil -- or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges? Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Jared Leto and Michael Keaton. (1:44) (Rated PG-13: for intense sequences of violence, some frightening images, and brief strong language.)

“THE LOST CITY”: Brilliant but reclusive author Loretta Sage has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan, who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just in the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum. (1:52) (Rated PG-13 for violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity and language.)

“THE BATMAN”: Batman ventures into Gotham City's underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues. As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. (2:55) (Rated PG-13 for strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.)

“UNCHARTED”: Street-smart thief Nathan Drake is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada, who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother...but only if they can learn to work together. Please note: feature times vary by theatre. Starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. (1:56) (Rated PG-13: for violence/action and language.

NOW SHOWING AT THE CINEMA CENTRE 8:

“THE CASE FOR HEAVEN”: We all want to know what happens after we die. Best-selling author and investigative journalist Lee Strobel explores the evidence for the afterlife in order to address man’s biggest fear: death. Inspired by his own brush with death, Strobel searches for answers to the most profound questions we all have, about heaven, hell, and Near-Death Experiences. Featuring interviews with experts and skeptics, this film will challenge, encourage and inspire as Strobel dares to probe the most important question. If there is a heaven, can we prove it? Starring Steve Caballero and Lee Strobel. (1:55) (NR) APRIL 4TH, 5TH AND 6TH ONLY. ALL SEATS FOR THIS SPECIAL FATHOM EVENT ARE $12.50 PLUS TAX.

“JUJUTSU KAISEN 0: THE MOVIE”: Yuuta Okkotsu is haunted. Ever since his childhood friend Rika died in a traffic accident, her ghost has stuck with him. But her spirit does not appear as the sweet girl Yuuta once knew. Instead, she manifests as a monstrous and powerful entity who fiercely protects him. Unable to control Rika's violent behavior, Yuuta is helpless to stop the bloodshed that follows from her brutal vengeance. As a result, when apprehended by "Jujutsu" sorcerers--the secret guardians of the world, trained to combat forces like Rika--Yuuta wishes to be completely isolated so that no one else can get hurt. Yet his apprehender, the master sorcerer Satoru Gojou, has different plans for him: he will join Jujutsu High School and learn to control Rika in order to help people. Now a first-year at this school, Yuuta starts to learn Jujutsu arts and combat malignant beings. Alongside his new classmates Maki Zenin, a Jujutsu weapons expert; Toge Inumaki, a spellcaster who uses his words as weapons; and Panda, a seemingly walking and talking panda bear, Yuuta begins to find his place in the world and, for once, to feel comfortable with his abilities. However, as his training progresses, Yuuta comes to learn that the dangers of the Jujutsu world go far beyond that of wicked spirits. Featuring the voices of Chinatsu Akasaki and Aya Endo. (1:45) (Rated PG-13: for violent content, bloody images, language, thematic material and some suggestive references.) Subtitled version: Friday, Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30; Saturday and Sunday at 1:15; Saturday at 4:00. Dubbed version: Friday and Sunday at 4:00; Saturday and Tuesday at 7:30. All seats for this special Fathom event are $15.00 plus tax.

“DOG”: A buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers paired against their will on the road trip of a lifetime. Army Ranger Briggs and Lulu buckle into a 1984 Ford Bronco and race down the Pacific Coast in hopes of making it to a fellow soldier's funeral on time. Along the way, they'll drive each other completely crazy, break a small handful of laws, narrowly evade death, and learn to let down their guards in order to have a fighting chance of finding happiness. Starring Channing Tatum and Jane Adams. (1:30) (Rated PG-13: for language, thematic elements, drug content and some suggestive material.)

NOW SHOWING AT MOVIES 6 AT SHAWNEE MALL:

“SING 2” SING-ALONG: Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There's just one hitch -- he has to find and persuade the world's most reclusive rock star to join them. What begins as Buster's dream of big-time success soon becomes an emotional reminder of the power of music to heal even the most broken heart. Featuring the voices of Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon. (1:52) (Rated PG: for some rude material and mild peril/violence.) SPECIAL TICKET PRICE OF $5.00 PLUS TAX.

“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME”: For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero's identity is revealed, bringing his Super Hero responsibilities into conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When he enlists Doctor Strange’s help to restore his secret, the spell tears a hole in their world, releasing the most powerful villains who’ve ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Now, Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge yet, which will not only forever alter his own future, but the future of the Multiverse. Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya. (2:28) (Rated PG-13: for sequences of action/violence, some language and brief suggestive comments.)