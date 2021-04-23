Bison Glee Club to perform in Spring Concert April 26

The Shawnee News-Star

The Bison Glee Club, the men’s chorus at Oklahoma Baptist University, will perform during their spring concert Monday evening, April 26. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. Admission is free but advanced reservations are required to maintain physical distancing. Seats may be reserved online at okbu.edu/fineartsevents.

The Bison Glee Club is under the direction of Dr. Chris Mathews, dean of the Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts and professor of music. Dr. Stephen Sims, assistant professor of music, is the group’s assistant director and Cameron Clark serves as the ensemble’s accompanist.

The choir will perform numerous works, including “Non nobis, Domine” by Rosephanye Powell; “The Prayer,” arranged by Mark Hayes; “Hold On to the Rock” by Pepper Choplin, featuring soloist Clay Kelch; and “Bright Morning Stars,” arranged by Shawn Kirchner, featuring soloist Jacob Jungheim, Mathews on piano, and a quartet including Andrew Hill, Devon Armstrong, Luke Morris, and Gannon Dubin.

The choir will perform additional works including “Hark, I Hear the Harps Eternal,” arranged by Alice Parker; “Ain’-a That Good News” by William L. Dawson; “Goin’ to the Holy City” by Joseph Martin, featuring soloist Augustus Mathews; “Mr. Blue Sky,” arranged by M. Ryan Taylor and featuring soloists Caleb Gray, David Goforth, Cameron Clark, and Benjamin Badgett; and “Wellerman,” arranged by Michael Ware and featuring soloists Gannon Dubin, Gabriel Barnes, SeognMin Moon, and Logan Carey.

The group will round out the program with a traditional arrangement of “Dry Bones” and “Ode to Friendship” by Warren M. Angell.

The Angell College of Fine Arts and Division of Music will host numerous other spring concerts over the next two weeks, including the Bisonette Glee Club and University Ringers, April 24; University Chorale, April 27; Symphonic Winds, April 29; Night of Jazz, April 30; and True Voice, May 10.

For more information about the Division of Music at OBU, visit okbu.edu/fine-arts/music.