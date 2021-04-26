University Chorale to perform in spring concert April 27

OBU

The University Chorale, the mixed chorus at Oklahoma Baptist University, will perform during their spring concert Tuesday evening, April 27. The event will take place at 7:30 p.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. Admission is free but advanced reservations are required to maintain physical distancing. Seats may be reserved online at okbu.edu/fineartsevents.

The University Chorale is under the direction of Dr. Chris Mathews, dean of the Warren M. Angell College of Fine Arts and professor of music. Landon Johnson serves as the ensemble’s accompanist.

The Chorale will perform selections including, “Akekho ofana no Jesu,” arranged by Daniel Jackson and featuring soloist Tommy Peercy; “Laudate Dominum” by Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck; “Richte mich, Gott” (Op. 78, No. 2) by Felix Mendelssohn; “Khvalitye imya Gospodnye” (Op. 37, No. 8) by Sergei Rachmaninoff; “Rejoice in the Lord” by Daniel Musselman; and “Hosanna” from “Words from Paradise” by Dan Forrest.

Additional selections include “Love” by Michael Engelhardt; “Alleluia” by Ralph Manuel; “When Did We See You?” by Dominick DiOrio and featuring soloist Dr. Louima Lilite, McGavern-Montgomery Professor of Music; “Softly and Tenderly,” arranged by Brenda Portman and featuring soloist Harmony Dewees; and “Rock-a My Soul,” arranged by Stacey V. Gibbs and featuring soloist Brock Brown.

The Angell College of Fine Arts and Division of Music will host numerous other spring concerts over the next two weeks, including the Bisonette Glee Club and University Ringers, April 24; Bison Glee Club, April 26; Symphonic Winds, April 29; Night of Jazz, April 30; and True Voice, May 10.

For more information about the Division of Music at OBU, visit okbu.edu/fine-arts/music.