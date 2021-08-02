OBU Music Prep Program now enrolling for fall

OBU

The OBU Music Preparatory Department is now accepting enrollment for the fall 2021 semester. OBU Music Prep offers high-quality private music lessons, classes and choirs to members of the community and the surrounding area. The program has options for students ages 5 and up and accepts students from completed beginner to advanced. The faculty includes OBU professors, outstanding musicians from the community and talented OBU music majors. All instruction is held on the main OBU campus in Shawnee.

Private lessons are available in piano, voice, violin, viola, cello, guitar, saxophone, clarinet, trumpet, trombone, euphonium, tuba, percussion and drums. Lessons are scheduled directly with the instructor on a day and time that works best for the student. The fall semester runs Aug. 19 to Dec. 10, including 14 weekly lessons plus a performance opportunity. The enrollment deadline is Aug. 5 for best availability.

The Music Prep Department also offers three choir options. Joyful Voices, for grades 1 to 6, is a non-auditioned choir that will meet Mondays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Two auditioned choirs are also available. Shawnee Honor Choir, for grades 3 to 7, meets Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Concert Choir, for grades 7 to 12, meets Tuesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Auditions for Shawnee Honor Choir and Concert Choir will be held Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 6 p.m. Auditions require a reservation. For more information or to reserve your audition slot, email prep@okbu.edu or call (405) 585-4329. Choirs rehearse weekly for 14 weeks and include a performance at the end of the semester.

Keyboard Concepts, a group piano class for young beginners ages 5 and 6, will meet Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m. This class prepares the young student for success in private lesson study at a later age. Students will learn the foundational skills of music in a fun, group atmosphere. Classes meet weekly for 14 weeks and include a performance opportunity at the end of the semester.

For more information about available programs, including rates, faculty and policies, or to enroll, visit okbu.edu/prep, email prep@okbu.edu or call (405) 585-4329.

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.