Symphonic Winds and Bison Jazz Orchestra to perform Nov. 16

OBU

Two of Oklahoma Baptist University’s top musical ensembles, the Symphonic Winds and the Bison Jazz Orchestra, will take the stage in a combined concert Tuesday evening, Nov. 16. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. The free concert is open to the public and the entire OBU community.

The Symphonic Winds is under the direction of Dr. James Vernon, chair of the Division of Music, Burton H. Patterson Professor of Music and professor of music. The brass and percussion ensemble will begin the concert with “Fanfare 2000” by Caesar Giovannini. The performance will continue with the Symphonic Winds’ rendition of “Overture on an Early American Folk Hymn” by Claude T. Smith. The percussion ensemble will then perform “Aquarium” by Saint-Saens and arranged by Moore.

Next, Symphonic Winds will perform “Do Not Go Gentle Into That Good Night'' by Elliot Del Borgo, followed by the percussion ensemble with “Edge of the World” by Nathan Daugherty. The Symphonic Winds will then conclude their portion of the concert with “Children’s March” by Percy Grainger.

Following a brief intermission, the Bison Jazz Orchestra will take the stage to perform. The group is under the direction of Dustin Higgins, adjunct professor of low brass. The Bison Jazz Orchestra will begin with “Take the ‘A’ Train” by Billy Strayhorn. They will continue with “Shiny Stockings” by Frank Foster followed by “All Blues” by Miles Davis. The BJO will then perform “What a Wonderful World” by Douglas, Davis and Weiss, before concluding their set with “The Watermelon Man” by Herbie Hancock.

For more information about studying music in the Warren M. Angell School of Visual and Performing Arts at OBU, visit okbu.edu/arts/music.

