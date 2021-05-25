Lyric Theatre to present outdoor production of Grease

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY — May 24, 2021 — Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma invites you to be a fan in the stands this summer when it presents the hit musical Grease at Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School Pribil Football Stadium.

The two-week run, June 15-27, will feature all of the unforgettable songs from both the stage production and the movie, as well as classic cars on the football field. And, thanks to generous donations from Lyric Subscribers, a group of First Responders will be recognized with complimentary tickets on opening night.

Grease follows a secret summer romance between the new girl in town and Rydell High School’s coolest cat. These were the good times where hula-hoops, bouffants and hot rods were all the rage and rock ‘n’ roll was king. It will feature all of the unforgettable songs from both the hit movie and theatrical production. Lyric will partner with the Canadian River Cruisers Classic Car Club, which has loaned a variety of classic vehicles to be featured in the show, as well as on display in the parking lot for pre-show viewing.

Starring in Lyric’s production are Joe Caskey (Danny), Sydney Jones (Sandy), Faith Flanders (Patty), Carter McPherson (Eugene), Barbara Fox DeMaio (Miss Lynch), Antonio Rodriguez (Johnny Casino/Teen Angel), Gonzalo Aburto de la Fuente (Sonny) and Anette Barrios-Torres (Jan). The show also features Gabby Rae Jimenez (Rizzo), Gabriel Lemus (Roger), Caleb A. Barnett (Kenickie) and Joel Stephens (Doody). Additionally, Grease stars Anna Sofia McGuire (Frenchy), Payton Ravoe Bioletto (Marty), Bianca Bulgarelli (Cha Cha) and TJ Brown (Vince Fontaine). The ensemble cast includes Alisha Jury, Rodney Thompson, Bryson Jacobi Jackson, Holly O’Neal, Jayson Gorton, Erin Thompson, Catie Leonard, Jessica Cajina, Easton Edwards, Delaney Horton, Henry Evans, Abby Hesselroth, Jamaal Jackson and Henry Cargill. A teen chorus of more than 30 area high school and college students will round out the cast.

With book, music and Lyrics by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, the production will be directed by Lyric’s Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron and feature choreography by Vincent Sandoval and musical direction from Eric Grigg. Other members of the creative team include: Jeffrey Meek (resident costume designer), Kimberly Powers (set designer), Courtney Strong (props designer), Corey Ray (sound designer), Fabian J. Garcia (lighting design) and Brawna Brinkley Gfeller (wig designer). Adam Brand serves as the production’s technical director, and Caroline Mueller will stage manage.

Grease is Lyric’s third show of the 2021 season, with performances at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. Other productions this year include Master Class (September 15-October 3, Myriad Botanical Gardens Water Stage) and Lyric’s A Christmas Carol (November 17-December 23, the historic Harn Homestead.)

After having to postpone much of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, Lyric was among just a handful of professional theatres in the nation to resume shows last fall. With safety protocols in place, Lyric moved its productions outdoors and maintains that stance this year. Due to social distancing restrictions, tickets to all performances are limited. A number of safety precautions will be in place, including social distancing, and hand sanitizer and other safety equipment will be available throughout the venue.

Grease, Lyric’s Great American Musical for the 2021 season, is presented by Continental Resources. Additional sponsors include MidFirst Bank, Parrish Devaughn Injury Lawyers, Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores, W&W Steel and Heartland. Tickets are available online at www.LyricTheatreOKC.org or by phone at (405) 524-9312.

About Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Founded in 1963, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is the state’s leading professional theatre company. Lyric produces classic and contemporary musicals, new works, and plays featuring artists from Oklahoma and around the nation. Lyric’s Thelma Gaylord Academy is the premier professional theatre training ground, offering classes in all aspects of the performing arts. Lyric is a nonprofit member theatre of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and Allied Arts. For more information, visit www.LyricTheatreOKC.org.