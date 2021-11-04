OBU Theatre to present 'Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play' in Sarkeys Black Box Theater

The Shawnee News-Star

OBU Theatre will present “Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play” Nov. 5 to 13 in Sarkeys Black Box Theater on the University’s campus in Shawnee. The play was written by Joe Landry and is directed by Jennifer Ezell. Showtimes include Nov. 5, 6, 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 7 and 13 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale okbu.edu/theatre. Adults are $12 and students are $5.

In OBU Theatre’s production of “Vintage Hitchcock,” Art Deco gild and glamour meet the hurly-burly, hilarious realities of producing a live studio-show. Witness the romance, suspense and thrill of three of Alfred Hitchcock’s early films, “The Lodger,” “Sabotage” and “The 39 Steps,” exploding to life through the magic of on-stage foley sound effects and nostalgia-drenched spectacle in this 1930’s style live radio show.

Spies, murder, love and other trademarks of Hitchcock come to life in the style of a radio broadcast, complete with vintage commercials, that recreates a hair-raising train chase, a serial killer’s ominous presence and a disastrous explosion through implementation of live sound effects.

The ensemble of “Vintage Hitchcock” is composed of many OBU students including senior theatre major Augustus Mathews, sophomore theatre major Avery Marsh, junior theatre major Jordan Evans, sophomore nursing major Juliana Storer, junior theatre major Nathan Goforth, junior creative writing major Kennedy Largent, sophomore graphic design major Natalie Bright, junior theatre major Zoe Burdess, senior vocal performance major Harmony Dewees, and senior theatre major Anna Smolen.

Director Jennifer Ezell is excited to bring “Vintage Hitchcock” to the stage on Bison Hill.

“‘Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play’ is a unique opportunity for the audience member to experience the thrill of Hitchcock alongside the excitement of seeing behind the scenes of a ‘live radio show,’” Ezell said. “From live sound effects to actors performing multiple accents and dialects, the cast of Vintage Hitchcock is sure to surprise even seasoned theatre audiences. ‘Vintage Hitchcock’ requires theatre artists to rethink how storytelling works on stage and OBU theatre is excited to meet that challenge.”

Dr. Hephzibah Dutt, assistant professor of theatre and director of theatre, is executive producer of the show. The technical director is Kristina Benson, Gracie Jackson is stage manager, and both Natalie Bright and Rachel Houser are serving as assistant stage managers.

Other production crew members and their positions include Dutt as scenic designer, Benson as scenic artist, Mathews as lighting designer and master electrician, Annalise Caudle as lighting advisor and Jordan Evans as sound designer.

The production will also include foley and live sound effects designed by Smolen; Largent as props master; Erin Wilson as costume, hair and makeup designer; Alyssa Couturier-Herndon as costume advisor; and Emily Russell as assistant master electrician.

For more information about OBU, visit okbu.edu.