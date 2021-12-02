Shawnee Little Theatre's 'It's a Wonderful Life: A KAWL Radio Play' opens Dec. 3

Shawnee Little Theatre

Shawnee Little Theatre’s holiday stage offering takes audiences back to the simpler days of 1947. A struggling Los Angeles radio station, KAWL, is putting on a live radio version of the Christmas-themed movie “It’s A Wonderful Life."

The future of the station depends on the success of the broadcast as SLT audiences are treated to the now classic Christmas story as well as the behind-the-scenes seat-of-your-pants humorous struggles to get the show on the air.

As we hear the heart-warming story of the classic movie read by actors on stage, we are also privy to a funny, sweet backstage story that parallels the broadcast.

“It’s A Wonderful Life: A KAWL Radio Play”, performs December 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11 at 7:30 p.m., and December 5 at 2 p.m. at the community theatre, 1829 Airport Road.

Directed by Rebecca Fry, the play features Jeff Foresee, Faith Buss, Karla Kelly, Carla Hale, Alicja Carter, Madison Auld and Annika Stephens on the radio station crew. Actors performing are Bruce Fry, Elizabeth Sidler, Royce Thompson, Martin Kamm, Kim Hanigar, Carson Misner, Logan Jennings and Steve Schoaps.

Written by Jim Martyka, the play is produced by special arrangement with Stage Rights, www.stagerights.com.

Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com, or at the SLT box office one hour before showtime in person or by phone, 405-275-2805.

Assisting behind the scenes are Christina Stewart, assistant director; Jill Fry, stage manager; Sherri Thompson, music director; Preston Fry, lighting; Tami Lawson and Rebecca Fry, costumes and Preston Fry and Tom Dicken, set construction.

For the safety of performers and staff, SLT kindly requests that masks be worn when attending the show.

Celebrating its 54th year, Shawnee Little Theatre is a non-profit community theatre staffed totally by volunteers.

Presenting sponsor for the 2021-2022 season is The Presley Group, Real Estate. Season sponsors are BancFirst, Berkshire Hathaway Benchmark Realty, Dr. Jordan Ewert, Family Eye Care of Shawnee, SSM Health Medical Group, First United Bank, AIM Heat and Air, LLC, Matt and Shelli Hopkins, Turner and Cindy Davis and Shawnee Milling Company.