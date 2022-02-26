'August Osage County' on stage at Shawnee Little Theatre

SLT

Shawnee Little Theatre’s “August Osage County” is a searing adult tragicomedy that brings an Oklahoma family home to Pawhuska revealing a multitude of hidden family secrets and dysfunctions.

Performances at the community theatre are Feb. 26 and March 3, 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.. There is a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 27. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the theatre from 6-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 405-275-2805.

Due to the running time of the three-act play, evening starting times have been moved up to 7 p.m. from the usual 7:30 p.m.