'August Osage County' on stage at Shawnee Little Theatre

SLT
Karla Kelly, Rebecca Fry and Jill Fry choose a photo of a departed family member for use at the funeral in this scene from Shawnee Little Theatre's "August Osage County". Directed by Scott Bartley, the play was written by Tulsa native Tracy Letts. The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama continues at SLT through March 5. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com, or at the box office at 405-275-2805 from 6-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The play contains strong adult language and situations.

Shawnee Little Theatre’s “August Osage County” is a searing adult tragicomedy that brings an Oklahoma family home to Pawhuska revealing a multitude of hidden family secrets and dysfunctions.

Performances at the community theatre are Feb. 26 and March 3, 4 and 5 at 7 p.m.. There is a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 27. Tickets are available online at shawneelittletheatre.com or at the theatre from 6-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 405-275-2805.

Due to the running time of the three-act play, evening starting times have been moved up to 7 p.m. from the usual 7:30 p.m.