Tecumseh resident publishes first book of devotions

Tecumseh resident Mrs. Marti Greenwalt Roberts has recently had her first book of Christian devotions published by Christian Faith Publishing. Its title is Cookie Jar Devotions and all 32 devotions have “cookie”-related themes and are based on the author’s life experiences in the United States as well as her international mission work and teaching experience in the Caribbean, Kenya, and Japan.

According to Mrs. Roberts, the inspiration for her first devotional book came straight for God in a dream one night with ideas for daily topics instantly flooding her mind. She then put the 32 ideas down on paper with the hope of ministering to the needs of people around the world using the universal love of cookies and sweets as the medium for her daily messages of encouragement.

The daughter of a Southern Baptist pastor, Mrs. Roberts grew up in southern California and received her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education from the International College of the Cayman Islands. In addition to her Massachusetts and Oklahoma teaching certificates, she also holds the Royal Society of Arts Teaching English as a Foreign Language to Adults certificate from the University of Cambridge in Great Britain.

Copies of Cookie Jar Devotions can be ordered online from Amazon.com and Barnesandnoble.com or locally from the Living Word bookstore located in the Shawnee Mall which will sponsor a book signing event by Mrs. Roberts on Saturday, June 27th from 1-3 p.m. at the store.