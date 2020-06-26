Shawnee Senior Center is open again, taking precautions

Amy Riggins

Parks and Rec/Shawnee Senior Center

Hello Shawnee! Can you believe June is almost over? Summer is here to stay for sure, and it looks to be an interesting one. While there is much going on in our world, we can all come together to support one another.

We are so glad to have the Shawnee Senior Center open again. We offer fun recreational activities for individuals aged 55+.

In case you hadn’t heard, we are open for business Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. That is except for this Friday, July 3, as we will close in observance of Independence Day.

Shawnee and the surrounding communities have lots of 4th of July celebrations scheduled, so be sure to check out the details in today’s News-Star edition. Fireworks shows are always spectacular and there are many to choose from!

If you are looking for a way to get some exercise and beat the heat this summer, come check us out.

We offer Pickle Ball, walking in the air conditioned gym, and fitness classes at both the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell and the Community Center at 804 S. Park. Call us at 405-878-1528 for a July calendar or stop by to pick one up.

At the Community Center Project Heart continues to serve their meals on a take out basis only, and you can call 405-275-4530 for more information. Currently, the only activity we offer at the a Community Center is the Chair Fitness class with Angie, which meets 10:00-10:45 a.m. Monday-Thursday.

While the Senior Center has reopened, we want everyone to continue to be safe. Let me summarize our COVID-19 related information, as the risk of exposure does still exist. Each person is responsible for their own protection and must make their own decision regarding attending now or waiting longer to return.

Our center is spray disinfected and sanitized each day. Common touch points are disinfected multiple times throughout the day. Social distancing is encouraged, and individuals monitor themselves.

While masks are not required, you can choose to wear one, and you can ask others to remain 6 feet away. We still have a number of masks available if you need one.

We still have coffee, iced tea, and iced water available at our front counter, but not out in common areas. Any snacks served will be individually wrapped.

While we are not taking temperatures or screening patrons, if you are ill we ask you to stay home. If we notice anyone with symptoms, we will send them home. If you are aged 65+ or have underlying health issues, the general recommendation is you are safer at home. Please join us when you feel comfortable to do so.

That said, if you choose to join us now, we look forward to having some fun. Country music, Gospel singers, billiards, card, dominoes, puzzles, Pickle Ball, walking, and fitness classes are here to enjoy! Laughter and smiles await you! Want to try something new or interested in becoming a volunteer? Call 405-878-1528 or email amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

Be sure to tune in to hear the “Mike in the Morning” radio show on KGFF, found at 1450 AM or 100.9 FM. Every Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. during the show, Mike features the latest Senior Happenings, and it was great to be back with him last week.

Thanks for reading, and we look forward to seeing you at the center!