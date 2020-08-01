Centers offer activities, plan to celebrate August birthdays

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Hello Shawnee! How about that rain the past few days? And a “cold front?” I’m not sure I’ve heard that phrase used in July before, but I do have to remember this is Oklahoma!

Some folks have been wondering what’s going on down at the Senior Center at 401 N. Bell. We are open, and we still have lots of activities on our schedule. The center is open Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. for individuals age 55+. While some groups have opted to wait a bit longer before they meet, several are up and running. Card players, Gospel Singers, Storytime Band country music enthusiasts, pool shooters, Crochet members, and Bingo players just to name a few are generating fun and fellowship at their same times.

A new group has begun meeting on Thursdays 9:00-11:00 a.m. TOPS, which stands for “Taking Off Pounds Sensibly” is a weight management support group which meets weekly for education and encouragement. They are accepting new senior members, and the first meeting is free. Come visit with them to learn more about the group and national dues if you decide to join.

Our morning and afternoon fitness classes are still meeting at both the Senior Center and the Community Center. Pickleball sessions are in full swing six times per week in the Municipal Auditorium. For more details about those classes and sessions, please call us at 405-878-1528.

Or better yet, stop by to pick up our new August calendar. We’d love to see you! Complete with all senior focused activities and events, our monthly calendar also contains the Project Heart lunch menu. They are currently offering their meals on a take-out basis only at the Community Center at 804 S. Park, and you can call 405-275-4530 for more information or to get registered. Their lunches are available for anyone age 60+ with a suggested donation of $1.50.

We will be celebrating August birthdays this Thursday all day. Everyone is invited to enjoy free snacks and beverages, and we are still serving everything in a “touch free” manner, either individually wrapped or behind our front counter. If you happen to have a birthday in August, then you can add your name and birthdate to our August birthday poster.

When you come to either center, you will see everyone wearing masks. To comply with the city ordinance as well as newly enacted city policy, both the Senior Center and Community Center are indoor public spaces and are requiring guests and patrons to wear proper face coverings. This mandate is designed to protect yourself, other patrons, volunteers, and employees. We appreciate your cooperation and compliance.

One exception to wearing face covering in our centers is during exercise class or while participating in sports activities in the gym. Upon entering the center you will be required to wear a mask. You may remove the mask once you get to your exercise spot during fitness class or when you step onto the gym court to begin play. You are also asked to maintain social distancing during exercise class or while you take a break from activity. Then you are expected to wear your mask again when leaving the exercise area or gym court until you exit the center. Thank you for assisting us in abiding by the new city ordinance to help lower the spread of COVID-19.

For a complete list of other exceptions or for more details about the city of Shawnee face covering ordinance, visit the city’s website at http://www.shawneeok.org/2695NS.pdf

Stay updated on more Shawnee Senior Happenings in the News-Star, plus tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. for the “Mike in the Morning Show.” This KGFF show is found on your radio dial at 1450 AM or 100.9 FM.

Take care, and we hope to see you at the center!