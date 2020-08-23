Centers offer a cool place for seniors to walk, get exercise

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Good morning, Shawnee! Are you looking for a cool place to walk with friends? Anyone aged 55+ can come walk in the Municipal Auditorium at 401 N. Bell for free. We open at 8:00 a.m. Monday-Friday mornings. Enter through the Senior Rec Center doors, and we will get you checked in. If you haven’t already asked about our free Senior Recreation Center membership, we will be available to help you.

Another way to stay active inside is to come try one of our fitness classes. Our fitness classes are free to individuals aged 55+ and are designed to be safe for all fitness levels. We offer a variety of classes each taught by certified instructors. Beginners are especially encouraged to come, as the instructor will assist you to adjust the exercises to suit where you are starting out.

In all our classes, the exercises can be completed standing up or while seated in a chair. Here is a summary of our current fitness class schedule:

Senior Center, 401 N Bell:

Enhance Fitness, Monday-Wednesday-Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Taught by Beth. Combination of cardiovascular conditioning, flexibility, strength training, and balance enhancement.

Tai Chi for Better Balance, Tuesday-Thursday, 8:15-9:15 a.m. Taught by Cyndi. 8 basic Tai Chi movements designed for balance, core strength, relaxation, and stress reduction.

Afternoon Fitness, Tuesday-Thursday, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Taught by Angie. This is a new class, and we are looking people to come join and help us grow! Angie is currently teaching Gentle Yoga Restorative Stretching, but she can teach a variety of class formats. Be sure to let us know what you’d like to see in this time slot.

Community Center, 804 S Park:

Chair Fitness: Stretching, Monday-Wednesday, 10:00-10:45 a.m. Taught by Angie. These gentle stretching exercises are designed to help with flexibility, increasing breathing, and circulation. (Temporary time for the summer)

Chair Fitness: Strength, Tuesday, Thursday, 10:00-10:45 a.m. Taught by Angie. A basic exercise program designed for strength and increased circulation. (Temporary time for the summer)

Our fitness classes are “drop-in,” as you do not need to be enrolled. For more information about our fitness programs, please contact us at 405-878-1528 or you can email me at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

Just a reminder, face masks are required in all indoor public spaces. Thanks to Life Church’s generous donation, we do still have a few masks available if you need one. One note: The use of masks is not recommended during fitness classes or while doing physical activity, so we incorporate social distancing during the actual class. You must still wear your mask to and from class until you are ready to begin exercises.

There are lots of other activities going on at the Senior Rec Center each week, so be sure to check out the monthly activity calendar. We are open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and you can call us at 405-878-1528 or email me at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

We hope you join us someday soon in person, and be sure to tune in to listen to the “Mike in the Morning” Show on KGFF on Wednesday at 8:35 a.m. DJ Mike Askins as well as a Shawnee Parks and Recreation staff member will be highlighting Shawnee Senior Happenings each Wednesday morning. You will find KGFF at 1450 AM or 100.9 FM on your radio dial.

Be safe, stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at one of our centers!