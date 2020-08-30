Shawnee Senior Happenings: September calendar now available

Amy Riggins

Hello there! I hope this finds you doing well. It’s hard to believe August is almost over, but September is just around the corner!

Our September calendar is available, so stop by the Senior Rec center at 401 N. Bell to pick up your copy. You will find weekly activities listed as well as the menu for Project Heart lunches which are currently served on a take-out basis at the Community Center located at 804 S. Park. For more information regarding the Project Heart lunch program, call 405-275-4530. If you would like us to mail you a copy of the September calendar, give us a call at 405-878-1528.

We will be celebrating September birthdays all day on Thursday, September 3.

This means we will have individually wrapped snacks and beverages available to anyone aged 55+ who stops in that day. If you happen to have a birthday in September, you can add your name and birthdate to our September Birthday poster which we will keep for years to come. Stop by and celebrate with us!

Remember to wear your mask when you visit the Senior Center since we are an indoor public place. We are also strongly encouraging social distancing and hand washing to continue to help prevent the spread of germs. Several individuals have been very generous to donate masks for seniors, so please let us know if you need one.

While not all of our regular activities have started back up, we still have lots of things going on. If you want to join us you can, or if you would rather wait a bit longer we will save a place for you!

We are offering Bingo at the Senior Rec Center on the second and fourth Fridays of each month, 1:00-3:00 p.m. The first Bingo card is free, and then are just 4 for a $1.00. We play a variety of Bingo games, ending with Blackout, and prizes are awarded for winning cards. Come join in on the fun!

The crochet group is meeting each Thursday 1:00-2:30 p.m. New participants are welcome! Some of the quilters are back meeting each Wednesday 9:00-2:00 p.m. Our faithful Gospel Singers continue to meet and sing each Tuesday and Friday 10:30-11:30 a.m. They always welcome new voices so drop in and join them!

The Storytime Country Music Band plays each Tuesday and Thursday 1:00-2:30 p.m. with favorite tunes to tickle your fancy. You can enjoy the toe-tapping music and fellowship or even kick up your heels if you are so inclined. A two-stepping time awaits you, or maybe a country waltz or two!

Our Recreation Room in the Senior Rec Center is where you will find lots of games and fun. We offer dominoes, cards, puzzles, board games, and billiards. Three pool tables await you as well as lots of space to sit, relax, and shoot the breeze.

Remember we also host several free fitness classes for individuals aged 55+ and many time slots for PickleBall. For a complete schedule, please consult our calendar or webpage found at www.shawneeok.org under the Parks and Recreation link.

For more information about these and other activities, give us a call at 405-878-1528 or stop by for a tour at 401 N. Bell. You can also email questions for me at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

Be sure to tune in to KGFF on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. as DJ Mike Askins shares local senior information and lots more on the “Mike in the Morning Show.” KGFF is found at 100.9 FM and 1450 AM on your radio dial.

Thanks for reading, stay safe, be healthy, and we hope to see you at the center!