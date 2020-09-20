Need encouragement? Call the Shawnee Senior Center

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Hello Shawnee! How about the slightly cooler weather? We might still get a return of warmer temperatures, but I will enjoy our transition to fall however it comes!

This past week my husband and I had the opportunity to help my in-laws travel for medical services. I am so thankful for them and the blessing they are to us. Family and friends are so important, especially at this time in our lives.

Have you visited with friends or family recently? Had the chance to tell them how much they mean to you? Let me encourage you to do so, as it will bless both them and you.

Perhaps you find yourself needing an encouraging word or desire to talk with someone. Feel free to give us a call at the Shawnee Senior Center at 405-878-1528. We are open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can call or come by at 401 N. Bell, and our friendly staff are available to greet you.

Would you like to be a phone partner? Even if you are staying in more with the current times, just let us know if you’d like to participate. We can pair you up with 1 or 2 other phone partners, and then you can call each other to chat once a week or so. We all benefit from regular contact with folks, either in person or over the phone.

If you do want to come by, you will find lots of things to choose from. Designed for anyone aged 55+, the Senior Rec Center provides recreational activities of all kinds, including drop-in fitness classes, open gym walking, organized card games, craft groups, country music, gospel singing, Pickleball Bingo, and drop-in billiards just to name a few.

The Community Center located at 804 S. Park also offers a Chair Fitness Class meeting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday through Thursday. Project Heart continues to serve their noontime lunches for individuals ages 60+ on a take-out basis only. You can call 405-275-4530 for more information about Project Heart or to get registered.

Calendars are available each month which outline all activity times, dates, and locations. The Project Heart luncheon menu can also be found. We continue to practice social distancing at both locations, as well as following the mask mandate.

Tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m. to KGFF for a special senior activity focus during the “Mike in the Morning” show. KGFF can be found at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM on your radio dial.

Tell someone you appreciate them, be safe, and stay healthy! We hope to see you soon at one of our centers!