Shawnee Senior Happenings: Birthdays celebrated Oct. 6

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Hello Shawnee! October is here! Pumpkin Spice and everything nice!

The October senior activity calendars are ready and waiting for you to come by the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. You will find all the upcoming programs and events on our calendars for both the Senior Rec Center and the Community Center located at 804 S. Park. If you’d like us to mail you a copy, just give us a call at 405-878-1528.

This coming Tuesday, October 6 is our October Birthday celebration. All day at the SRC we will be honoring anyone with an October Birthday with individually wrapped frosted cookies, snacks, and your choice of coffee, iced tea, ice water, or soft drinks. All are welcome, and if you happen to have a birthday in the month of October, you can add your name to our October Birthday poster.

A special Beginning Pickleball Clinic will be held at the Municipal Auditorium this Tuesday and Thursday, October 6 and 8 at 5:15 p.m. The clinic is free and is limited to the first 12 people who register. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about Pickleball and get some great tips, come join us. For more information or to request a spot, call the SRC at 405-878-1528.

Also in October we will be hosting two Flu Shot Clinics. On Thursday, October 8, flu shots will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon onsite at the Senior Rec Center, sponsored by The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy. Both regular flu shots and the special higher dose for seniors aged 65+ will be available. Be sure to bring your Medicare or insurance card, and they can process your health benefit for you. Private pay clients will also be accepted for a $45 charge, payable in cash or by check. If you’d like to fill out the paperwork and consent form beforehand, you can do so beginning on Monday, October 5.

In addition, a drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic will be held directly behind the Senior Rec Center in the Shawnee Splash Waterpark driveway at 100 E. Highland. This drive-thru clinic will be on Tuesday, October 13, at the same time of 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, and it is sponsored by Mays Home Care. Be watching for more details about this drive-thru Flu Shot Clinic in next week’s Shawnee News-Star.

Again, we’d like to thank the News-Star both for printing this Senior Happenings article as well as listing our weekly senior activities in their calendar section, space permitting. It is nice to have a local paper who supports our community programs.

Be sure to join us for a variety of activities for seniors aged 55+ going on at 401 N. Bell. You will find free fitness classes, country music, billiards, cards, dominos, Bingo, quilting, crochet, puzzles, Gospel singing, Pickleball, and lots of laughter. I would say lots of smiles too, but those are kind of hard to see behind all the face masks. However, if you look closely you can see the smiles in the eyes of everyone having fun! Come see for yourself!

We do want everyone to stay safe and healthy, so be sure to remember to wash your hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. We strongly encourage social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions. If you still feel safer at home, that is fine, please know that we miss you! Who knows, you might be getting a call from us soon!

Be sure to tune in during the “Mike in the Morning Show” on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 a.m. Each week Mike and a guest focus on upcoming senior happenings. KGFF is the place to listen with your radio dial tuned to 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Thanks for reading, and we hope to see you at one of our centers soon!