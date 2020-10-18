Shawnee Senior Happenings: Get your flu shot

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Hello Shawnee! October is halfway over, and we are just now getting some cooler weather. And don’t forget those Oklahoma winds! Fall leaves are in the air, blowing all around the square!

Have you had a flu shot yet this fall? You still have time to add this layer of protection against the seasonal flu. This year it might be even more important. In case you missed our flu shot clinics, both of our clinic providers will continue to offer flu shots at their locations.

You may stop in at the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy at 1006 N Harrison Avenue anytime Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Your other option is to visit Mays Home Care at 657 N. Broadway Avenue anytime Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. These two organizations have plenty of supplies left of both the standard and age 65+ dosage. Be sure to bring your Medicare or insurance card as they can process your preventative health benefit for you. Private pay is also an option for $45, payable in cash or by check.

Each weekday morning, the Municipal Auditorium Gym is open for individuals aged 55+ to walk. The gym is adjacent to the Senior Recreation Center at 401. N. Bell, and walkers must enter through the Senior Rec Center doors. After we get you checked into the center, then you are free to walk in the gym. 16 laps around the basketball court, including out through the lobby, will net you 1 mile. Come join us and keep moving!

We also offer several fitness classes both at the Senior Rec Center and the Community Center at 806 S. Park. Our classes are taught by nationally certified instructors and are free for anyone aged 55+. For a complete list of fitness class descriptions and our class schedule, stop by the Senior Rec Center or call us at 405-878-1528.

Project Heart continues to offer meals on a take-out basis at the Community Center. The Project Heart luncheon program is available for anyone aged 60+ and each weekday lunch is provided for a suggested donation of $1.50. You can call 405-275-4530 for more information or to get registered.

The City of Shawnee mask mandate is still in effect and face coverings are required in all indoor public spaces. We do have a limited number of masks available. We strongly encouraged social distancing and regular handwashing to help lower the spread of germs. For more information about our on-going COVID-19 response and cleaning procedures, please contact us.

Tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for updates on senior happenings updates during the “Mike in the Morning Show,” found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM.

Take care, and we look forward to seeing you at one of our centers!