Shawnee Senior Happenings: Make wreaths and more at the senior center

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Good morning, Shawnee! Ice storms in October? That has never happened in Oklahoma before! Well, it is 2020, so it makes sense we would be breaking all kinds of records! Hopefully everyone has their power back on!

November is right around the corner, and I hope you plan to vote if you haven’t already done so. It is a privilege to live in a country where we can vote. Our government system as a constitutional republic relies on the democratic process and the functioning of our democratically elected representatives. Many in the world do not have this right to vote, so please exercise yours!

Our November calendars are ready, so you can stop by the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell to pick up a copy. If you’d like us to mail you one, just give us a call at 405-878-1528. Our calendars show all the activities and classes which meet at both the Senior Rec Center and the Community Center at 804 S. Park.

November brings us a few special events, as well as a returning group. Off and on for several years, Bill Haley has led Bible Studies at both locations, and he will resume hosting this opportunity. “Bible Study with Bill” will meet at the Senior Rec Center at 10:00 a.m. each Wednesday morning. Come join us for a unique look at the Scriptures with an insightful historical perspective.

Would you like to learn how to make a wreath? You can join Vonda for a “Wreath Making Workshop” on Wednesday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Senior Rec Center. You can attend for free if you just want to watch or if you bring your own supplies. Otherwise the workshop will cost you just $12 and we will supply you with all you need to create your own holiday wreath. Either way, please register to save your spot by Tuesday, November 10. Call us at 405-878-1528 for more information or to get signed up.

Also coming up on November 18 is the annual Life Line Screening event which will be held all-day at the Senior Rec Center. Life Line Screening of America is an organization out of Austin, TX which hosts preventative health screening opportunities nationwide. For a low cost, you can register to learn your risk for stroke, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. You must have an appointment to get screened. For more information or to get registered, call Life Line Screening at 1-888-653-6441 or go online at www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle.

We will celebrate November Birthdays all-day Thursday, November 5. Stop by for free snacks, coffee, iced tea, or ice water at the Senior Rec Center. If you happen to have a birthday in November, you will have the opportunity to add your name and birthdate to our November Birthday poster and listing your birth year is optional!

Would you like to get some one-on-one tutoring on how to use all those features on your phone or tablet? Do you need some tips or a refresher session? Starting in November on Monday afternoons, we will offer individual 30-minute appointments for anyone aged 55+. These “Technology 101” sessions are free, but you must have an appointment. Call 405-878-1528 or stop by the Senior Rec Center for more information or to sign up.

In case you didn’t know, the Senior Recreation Center is located behind the Pottawatomie County Courthouse and behind Shawnee Splash, depending on which direction you look. We are open for individuals aged 55+ Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and we coordinate all kinds of activities. The Community Center is currently only open for our Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. Chair Fitness classes since the Project Heart lunches are still being served on a take-out basis only. You can call 405-275-4530 for more information about the Project Heart luncheon program, and their menus are also listed on our calendars.

Activities at the Senior Rec Center include special interest groups, music, dancing, billiards, card playing, dominoes, puzzles, Bingo, fitness classes, and lots more. The Storytime Country Music Band plays each Tuesday and Thursday 1:00-2:30 p.m. A Gospel singing group meets on Tuesday and Friday mornings 10:30-11:30 a.m. We hope you come by to get a tour and see if you can find something you would enjoy.

Face coverings are required in indoor public space, and we still have a limited number available. We strongly encouraged social distancing and regular handwashing to help lower the spread of germs. For more information about our COVID-19 response and cleaning procedures, please contact me at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org.

Do you have Medicare questions? Are you confused by all the ads, options, and companies out there? In November you’ll have an opportunity to get some clear direction and answers. Ryan Busler with MCM Insurance will be offering a “Navigating through Medicare” come and go session on November 5 and 19, both starting at 12:45 p.m. at the Senior Rec Center. Come by his information table to see multiple policies and companies so you can determine what’s best for you. Call 405-256-3342 for more information.

It’s not too late to get a flu shot to protect yourself this season. Several places in town still have supplies, so make a plan now. You can get a flu shot at Mays Home Care located at 657 N. Broadway Avenue anytime Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. or at The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy located at 1006 N Harrison Avenue anytime Monday through Friday, between 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. These two organizations will process your preventative health benefit for you, just be sure to bring your Medicare or insurance card. Private pay is also an option for $45, payable in cash or by check.

Tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the “Mike in the Morning Show,” found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM.

Thanks for reading, and we look forward to seeing you at one of our centers!