Shawnee Senior Happenings: What's on the November calendar

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Hello Shawnee! We hope you are staying safe and healthy this fall. If you are age 55+ and want to come join us at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell, stop in for a free tour and pick up our November calendar. You will find lots of activities and programs going on for our local seniors.

Each weekday we have various fitness classes which meet both mornings and afternoons. Walking and Pickleball are both available in the Municipal Auditorium. Our Rec Room in the Senior Rec Center hosts billiards, dominos, cards, puzzles, and other games. Craft groups meet each week. “Bible Study with Bill” meets at 10:00 a.m. each Wednesday morning. The Storytime Country Band and Gospel Singers bring beautiful music twice each week. We also host Bingo on the 2nd and 4th Fridays of each month, at 1:00 p.m. As you can see, there are lots of fun things to do!

We do still require face coverings in all indoor public spaces according to the City of Shawnee emergency proclamation. We also strongly encouraged social distancing and regular handwashing to help lower the spread of germs. For more information about our COVID-19 response and cleaning procedures, you may contact me directly at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org.

A “Wreath Making Workshop” will be offered on Wednesday, November 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Senior Rec Center. The workshop is just $12 and we will supply you with all you need to create your own holiday wreath. You can also attend for free if you just want to watch or if you bring your own supplies. Either way, please register to save your spot by Tuesday, November 10. Call us at 405-878-1528 for more information or to get signed up.

The annual Life Line Screening event will be held all-day on November 18 at the Senior Rec Center. Life Line Screening of America is an organization out of Austin, TX which hosts preventative health screening opportunities nationwide. For a low cost, you can register to learn your risk for stroke, heart disease, and other chronic conditions. You must have an appointment to get screened. For more information or to get registered, call Life Line Screening at 1-888-653-6441 or go online at www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle.

Would you like to get some one-on-one tutoring on how to use all those features on your phone or tablet? Do you need some tips or a refresher session? Each Monday afternoon in November we will host individual 30-minute appointments for anyone aged 55+. These “Technology 101” sessions are free, but you must have an appointment. Call 405-878-1528 or stop by the Senior Rec Center for more information or to sign up.

The Community Center is currently only open for our Monday-Thursday 10:00 a.m. Chair Fitness classes since the Project Heart lunches are still being served on a take-out basis only. You can call 405-275-4530 for more information about the Project Heart luncheon program, and their menus are also listed on our calendars.

Thanks for reading, and be sure to tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the “Mike in the Morning Show,” found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM.

We look forward to seeing you soon at one of our centers!