Shawnee Senior Center closed Thanksgiving, day after

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Good morning, Shawnee! With Thanksgiving right around the corner, once again we have the opportunity to focus on the many reasons for which we can be thankful. Even though this year has been extremely different and at times difficult, we can still choose to be thankful. Please take some time to think about the positive items around us. Reach out to your family or friends to let them know how appreciative you are to have them in your life. I am very thankful for my husband and family. It’s nice to have friends in Shawnee from work, church, the university, and the community. I am grateful to have connections from over the years. And I am the most thankful for the undeserved gift of eternal life through Jesus Christ, available to all who believe.

The Senior Center be closed on Thanksgiving Day as well as the Friday after Thanksgiving. Project Heart lunch program will serve their take-out meals just on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday this week. If you don’t have a place to eat on Thursday, the Salvation Army will be serving a delicious Thanksgiving carry out meal beginning at 11:00 a.m. The Salvation Army is located at 200 East 9th Street, and they provide many valuable services to our local community.

Would you like to get some exercise in before the holidays? Be sure to join us for a fitness class or two. We have lots to choose from including Enhance Fitness, Tai Chi for Better Balance, Restorative Stretching Gentle Yoga, and Chair Fitness. Our classes are free for individuals aged 55+. The Municipal Auditorium is open each Monday through Friday mornings at 8:00 a.m. for seniors to walk. Pickleball is also available at various times each week. You contact us directly for our current schedule and locations.

Our regular activities, programs, and fitness classes will continue this week, and we hope you will stop by to checks things out. Call us at 405-878-1528 for more information or our updated schedule, as our December calendar will be ready by Wednesday.

You can also hear more about Senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show aired each Wednesday mornings at 8:35 a.m. on KGFF 1040AM/100.9FM.

As always, we look forward to seeing YOU at the CENTER!