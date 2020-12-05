Senior center hosts free Facebook seminar

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Greetings Shawnee! Did you catch the Shawnee Wonder World of Lights? If we cannot gather in a crowd for a traditional Christmas parade, at least the downtown merchants and others pitched in to create a festive light and decoration display! That is one of the things I like about living in Shawnee where people all pull together for one another!

December is here, and if you haven’t already gotten our December activity calendar, we still have one just for you! We list all of the senior focused programs offered by the Shawnee Parks and Recreation Department for individuals aged 55+. If you would like to stop by the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell, you can pick one up. We can even give you a tour if you’ve never visited. Or just give us a call at 405-878-1528, and we would be happy to mail or e-mail you a copy.

Face masks are still required in all public spaces, and we strongly encourage social distancing and hand washing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other germs.

On Tuesday, December 8, we will be celebrating December birthdays all day. Join us for snacks and beverages, including hot tea, hot cocoa, and coffee. If you happen to have a birthday in December you can add your name to our December Birthday poster.

Also on Tuesday, December 8 we will be hosting a free Facebook Seminar 2:30-3:30 p.m. Did you ever wonder how you can share a photo privately with just with your grandchild? Would you like to learn how you can log onto Facebook to view a few photos or read a post from your family? Then come join Kerri at the Senior Rec Center this Tuesday afternoon for some Facebook pointers!

Just a reminder that our morning Chair Fitness classes with Angie are now meeting at the Senior Rec Center. The Chair Fitness Stretching class meets Monday and Wednesday, 10:00-11:00 a.m. In addition, the Chair Fitness Strength class is offered on Tuesday and Thursday, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Project Heart continues to serve their noon meals on a drive-thru take-out basis at the Community Center at 804 S. Park.

We did have Bingo on Friday, December 4 and our next special holiday Bingo will be held on Friday, December 18 at 1:00 p.m. For more information about our activities, classes, and programs, call us at 405-878-1528.

We invite you to tune in mornings at 8:30 a.m. to listen to the “Mike in the Morning Show” aired on KGFF, located on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. You can also stream the show live to catch the aged 55+ local activities featured on Wednesdays.

Be safe, stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the center!