Senior center to host Facebook seminar

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Hello Shawnee! Do you use Facebook? Lots of local seniors do, and many others are eager to get started! We are happy to report we had a wonderful turn out for our first Facebook Seminar this week with many additional calls inquiring about it. We will now be offering more seminars in the future with additional levels.

Tuesday, December 15, the Senior Rec Center will host a Facebook Part I Seminar at 9:30 a.m. Come join us at 401 N. Bell, as no registration is necessary. If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to set up a Facebook account and avoid being hacked, come join Kerri for this informative session. These Facebook seminars are free for individuals aged 55+.

Then, if you want to continue your Facebook journey, you may attend at the Senior Rec Center this Thursday, December 17 at 9:30 a.m. for some additional Facebook pointers! For more information, please call 405-878-1528.

Thursday, December 17 is also Ugly Holiday Sweater/Shirt Day at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell. Dig out your holiday clothes and come join us for some holiday themed snacks and beverages. Free to anyone aged 55+.

A special holiday Bingo will be held Friday, December 18 at 1:00 p.m. at the Senior Rec Center. Designed for individuals aged 55+, the first Bingo card is free, with others just 25 cents each. Prizes are awarded for winning Bingo cards.

We continue to offer Technology 101 appointments for individual assistance with operation of phones, tablets, or laptops. You may call us to make an appointment, as we have special times coming in both December and January.

Face masks are still required in all public spaces, and we strongly encourage social distancing and hand washing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other germs.

For more information about our senior focused activities, fitness classes, programs, and Pickleball sessions, please give us a call us at 405-878-1528 or stop by to pick up a calendar.

We invite you to tune in mornings at 8:30 a.m. to listen to the “Mike in the Morning Show” aired on KGFF, located on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. You can also live stream the show at www.kgff.com to catch the aged 55+ local activities featured on Wednesdays.

Be safe, stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the center!