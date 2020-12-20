Shawnee Senior Happenings: Be aware of scam attempts during holidays

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Season’s Greetings Shawnee! Snow and then more snow this past week! Wasn’t it lovely? I really like this type of snow we had, as it was perfect for making snowmen. Nice and white, but it didn’t stick too much to the pavement. So not that large of an impact on travel. I hope you got the see the pretty flakes as they were coming down, and maybe we will even get more soon!

With the holidays right around the corner, we want to wish everyone a Happy Holiday Season! Merry Christmas to all! We hope you are staying healthy and safe. Be sure to connect with friends and family, even if it is just over the phone or via mail.

Unfortunately, the holidays can sometimes bring out scam attempts, especially those aimed at older individuals. Please be careful this holiday time and avoid any scam traps. If someone calls you pretending to be a relative, be careful to not share any personal information and don’t send any money. If it sounds fishy or unreliable, it probably is. When in doubt, you can always check out their story by confirming the phone number or talking first with another person you trust.

A new type of scam is circulating pertaining to the COVID vaccines. There have been several reports of scammers trying to call older adults, promising to provide earlier vaccines for a fee. The vaccine is being provided free to all USA citizens, so you would never need to pay anything to get it. In addition, please don’t provide anyone your date of birth or social security information over the phone, even if they try to convince you that is it required for the vaccine. If you have any questions, check first with your doctor’s office directly.

The Shawnee Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be open Monday through Wednesday this week. We will be closed December 24 and 25 in honor of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

If you’d like to get in some exercise before Christmas, please join us for a fitness class or come walk in the gym. Beth’s Enhance Fitness class will be meeting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Wednesday this week. Angie’s Chair Fitness class will meet at 10:00 a.m. Monday through Wednesday. Lastly, Angie Restorative Stretching Gentle Yoga class will also meet at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

For more information regarding classes and events at the Senior Rec Center, give us a call at 405-878-1528. We provide programs for individuals aged 55+. Face masks are still required in all public spaces, and we strongly encourage social distancing and hand washing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other germs.

Please note that Project Heart is closed December 21-25 for their Christmas break. Their lunch program will resume being served on a take-out basis on Monday, December 28.

As always, we hope you tune in to KGFF on 100.9 FM or 1450 AM each morning to listen to the “Mike in the Morning Show.” Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. DJ Mike Askins shares updates on local senior focused activities.

Be safe, stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the center!