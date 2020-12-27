Shawnee Senior Center releases New Year's hours

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Good morning, Shawnee! I hope you enjoyed a safe and healthy Christmas! Even though this year has been an unusual one, we can still have hope and stay connected to one another!

During this season, my husband and I enjoy driving around town looking at Christmas lights and holiday displays. There were some great ones this year, especially in the neighborhoods North of Independence, East of Bryan Road, and along Beard and Union Streets. We appreciate everyone in town who took time to celebrate this year by decorating their homes and lawns!

The Shawnee Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be open this next week Monday through Thursday. We will only close for New Year’s Day on Friday, January 1st. Our normal operating hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Our 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness class with Beth will still meet this week on Monday, December 28, and Wednesday, December 30. All other fitness classes at the Senior Rec Center are cancelled until Monday, January 4.

Our new January calendars are available now. If you don’t have yours be sure to stop by and pick one up. Or give us a call us at 405-878-1528 and we can mail you a copy. Each month we list the weekly activities and special programs we host at the Senior Rec Center for individuals aged 55+. Coming up in January you will find seminars on Online Grocery Shopping, Livestreaming 101, and a Valentines Wreath Making Class.

Pickleball takes place in the gym at the Senior Rec Center, and there are multiple times to come and play. Be watching for our 2021 schedule and more Beginning Pickleball workshops!

Project Heart will resume serving their noontime meal on a take-out basis at the Community Center on Monday, December 28. They are located at 804 S. Park. You can call 405-275-4530 for more information about the Project Heart lunch, available for those aged 60+ with a suggested donation of $1.50.

You must be registered with Project Heart, plus have a reservation the day before for each meal, but they can give you more details regarding this program and help you get set up.

Be sure to tune in on Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m., as you can hear more about Senior happenings on the “Mike in the Morning” Show. DJ Mike Askins hosts this radio segment along with a Senior Center staff member, which is usually me! Join us on KGFF tuned to 1040 AM or 100.9 FM.

Be safe and stay healthy! We hope to see you soon at the center!