Senior center can help with health resolutions

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Happy New Year Shawnee! A new year and the official beginning of a new decade! A time to look forward with hope and focus on what’s really important in life. I hope and pray this will be a time of healing in our land and that truth will prevail.

At the Senior Recreation Center on 401 N. Bell, we are ready to start 2021 and the month of January! Our January calendars are available and full of senior focused activities and special programs. Be on the look out for more details about our monthly birthday celebration, a wreath making class, and seminars to help learn how to livestream recorded events or shop for groceries online.

Have you made any new year’s resolutions yet? Typically this is the time of year when individuals may plan to be more healthy or increase exercise. If you are aged 55+ the Shawnee Recreation Department offers many opportunities for you to be more active. Coming up this week is the return of all our free senior fitness classes as well as lots of Pickleball sessions.

In addition, the Rec Department is offering new classes for all ages at the Community Center on 804 S. Park. A Zumba class is meeting Thursday evenings at 6:30 p.m., and a new Morning Yoga class will meet on Saturday mornings at 8:00 a.m. Both of these classes are taught by Candi and are just $5.00 per class. No registration is required, just drop in and join us!

Our wide variety of regular activities cover several arenas. The Storytime Country Music band will again be playing each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Our Gospel Singers will be singing traditional favorites on Tuesday and Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. The quilting group will resume meeting on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. The TOPS group will be hosting their Taking Off Pounds Sensibly meetings at 9:00 a.m. Thursday mornings. Our crochet class is still holding a session each Thursday at 1:00.

The Bible Study with Bill will continue to meet at the Senior Rec Center on Wednesday mornings at 10:00 a.m. See the scriptures come alive within a cultural and historical perspective. They will be adding a second session for those who’d like to join. Check back with us for more details once that new time is finalized.

Each week we see card games, billiards, puzzles, dominoes, talking, laughing, and lots of coffee drinking! We even have hot tea, hot chocolate, apple cider, or iced tea for folks like me who don’t drink coffee.

We will continue to offer Bingo each 2nd and 4th Friday afternoons at 1:00 p.m. If you are aged 55+ come join us this Friday, January 8 for Bingo in the Wood Room. The first card is free, and just 25 cents per card after that. Prizes and snacks will be available.

Are you interested in learning how to better use your cell phone or tablet? Do you hear people talking about changing settings, attaching pictures, sharing posts, and texting memes, but you’re just not sure what all those are or how to do them? Then sign up for a Technology 101 Appointment. We have friendly staff available who can visit with you about your device and share tips with you on how to be more productive. Call us at 405-878-1528 to make your 30-minute appointment on a Monday afternoon. Space is limited, so call soon!

We continue to be careful in following the mask mandate and strongly encourage social distancing and hand washing. If you feel you will be safer staying home for now, then we will save a place for you. Give us a call at 405-878-1528 and we can still mail you a copy of our January calendar.

You can also listen to KGFF radio station at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM to hear the “Mike in the Morning” show. DJ Mike Askins features a special focus on senior activities on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 a.m.

Be safe this new year and stay healthy! We hope to see you at the center soon!