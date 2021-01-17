Shawnee Senior Happenings: Center offers live stream seminar, wreath making class

Amy Riggins

Recreation facility supervisor

Greetings, Shawnee!

This week would have been Dr. Matin Luther King Jr.’s 90th birthday. He left a legacy not only as a civil rights leader, but also as a preacher of the good news of Jesus Christ. Our nation needs the message of love and non-violence in which Dr. King believed.

The Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18, in honor of MLK Day. We will resume our regular operating hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Our senior fitness classes for 2021 are back in full swing. We offer Tai Chi, gentle Yoga, chair fitness and more! For a complete schedule, consult our monthly calendar or contact us directly at 405-878-1528.

We also offer several sessions of Pickleball each week. Have you ever wanted to learn more about this fun game with the strange name? Yep, Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and ping pong, and it is sweeping the nation as one of the fastest growing sports, especially among seniors! Tuesday mornings from 9 to 11 is a great time to drop in for the free senior Pickleball session at the Senior Rec Center. Come see for yourself!

Is your church offering their services online? Do you want to learn how you can watch? Join us for a free seminar on “How To Livestream.” Come learn more about live streaming this Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. we will host a Valentine Wreath Making Class. While it is too late to register and make a wreath with supplies we pre-purchased, you could still attend to watch and learn steps from Vonda. Call 405-878-1528 for more information.

The Senior Rec Center continues to follow the mask mandate and to strongly encourage social distancing and hand washing. If you feel you will be safer staying home for now, then we will save a place for you!

Tune in to listen to KGFF radio station at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM to hear the “Mike in the Morning” show. DJ Mike Askins features a special focus on senior activities on Wednesday mornings at 8:30 a.m.

Be safe and stay healthy! I hope to see you at the center soon!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.