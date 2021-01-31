Shawnee Senior Happenings: February calendars available through mail

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hello, Shawnee! February is right around the corner, and our February activity calendars are ready. You can stop by the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell to pick up your copy. If you’d like us to mail you one, just give us a call at 405-878-1528. Our calendars show all the activities and fitness classes which meet at the Senior Rec Center as well as the Project Heart lunch menus which are served on a take-out basis at the Community Center at 804 S. Park.

In case you didn’t know, the Shawnee Senior Recreation Center is located behind the county courthouse in the same building as the Municipal Auditorium. We are open for individuals aged 55+ Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities at the senior rec center include special interest groups, billiards, card playing, dominoes, puzzles, Bingo, quilting, crochet, crafts, and lots more. The Storytime Country Music Band plays each Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. A Gospel singing group meets on Tuesday and Friday mornings at 10:30 a.m. We hope you come by to get a tour and see if you can find something you would enjoy!

Would you like to get some one-on-one tutoring on how to use all those features on your smart phone or tablet? Do you need some tips or a refresher session? On Monday afternoons, we will offer individual 30-minute appointments for anyone aged 55+. These “Technology 101” sessions are free, but you must have an appointment. Call 405-878-1528 or stop by the senior rec center for more information or to sign up.

In addition to these individual sessions, February will bring a series of specialty technology classes to help you learn more specific tips on using devices and apps. On Tuesday, Feb. 2, we will focus on using a search engine such as Google, and on Thursday, Feb. 4 we will show tips on using YouTube. Each of these classes will begin at 2:30 p.m., and you must register in advance. For a complete list of technology classes, please come by the senior rec center or call 405-878-1528.

Just a heads up for the following week, as we will celebrate February birthdays all-day Friday, Feb. 12. This will also be the next day we offer Bingo at 1 p.m., and that week will have a Valentine’s Day theme. Stop by for free snacks, coffee, or iced tea at the senior rec center.

Face masks are still required in all indoor public spaces. We strongly encouraged social distancing and regular handwashing to help lower the spread of germs. For more information about our COVID-19 response and cleaning procedures, please contact me at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org.

Tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM.

Thanks for reading, and we look forward to seeing you at our rec center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.