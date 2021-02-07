Shawnee Senior Happenings: Tech classes offered

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hello Shawnee! It looks like some cold weather is in store for the next few days! Yes, it’s February, but we’ve got some super frosty wind chill blowing our way! Be sure to bundle up before you go out there!

We have two technology classes coming up this week at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell. On Tuesday, Feb. ,9 at 2:30 p.m. you can join us for a free Laptop Basics class. We will be sharing the basics on laptop computer operation, keyboard tips, and how to manage all those settings. Please register beforehand by calling 405-878-1528 or just stop by the front desk.

In addition, on Thursday, Feb. 11, at 2:30 p.m. we will host a class covering Android Smart Phone Basics. This is for all you non-iPhone users! If you are 55+, you can sign up for this free class which will help you navigate your Android phone so you can better use the features your grandkids keep telling you about. And don’t worry, we have an iPhone related class coming up later this month. To register or for more information give us a call at the Senior Rec Center at 405-878-1528.

If you’ve ever wanted to try out Pickleball, we are now offering two free morning sessions a week for seniors aged 55+. Join us on Tuesdays or Thursdays from 9 to 11 a.m. in the gym, and we even have a Pickleball racket you can borrow if it’s your first time. For a complete list of Pickleball sessions and our Senior Fitness classes, please see our February activity calendar.

We will celebrate February birthdays all-day Friday, Feb. 12. Individually wrapped snacks and beverages will be available, so be sure to stop by the Senior Rec Center. If you happen to have a birthday in February, you will have the opportunity to add your name and birthdate to our February Birthday poster and, as always, you sharing your birth year is optional!

This week it’s time for Bingo, so join us on Friday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. The first Bingo card is free, and all others are just 25 cents each. Prizes will be awarded, and you enjoy some snacks.

In looking ahead we will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, in honor of Presidents’ Day. But then our Monday afternoon one-on-one tutoring appointments will resume to provide individual assistance on technology questions. These “Technology 101” sessions are free for those age 55+, but you must have an appointment.

Face coverings are still required in indoor public space, and we strongly encouraged social distancing and regular handwashing to help lower the spread of germs. We hope to be one of the locations the State Health Department will be offering COVID vaccines at some point in the future, so stay tuned for more details.

Tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM.

Thanks for reading, and we look forward to seeing you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.