Shawnee Senior Happenings: Center closed for President's Day

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Greetings, Shawnee! The cold weather delayed its arrival by a few days, but then it hit us with a flurry! Brrrrrrr! That Oklahoma wind chill is something else! Be sure to check your pipes and keep your pets indoors. Like the Christmas song goes, “It doesn’t show signs of stopping!”

If you do venture out, bundle up well. You can come get some indoors exercise at the Senior Rec Center located at 401 N. Bell. We open the gym up each morning at 8 a.m. Walking 16 laps around the gym, including the lobby, equals one mile. Want to track your walking? Be watching for a new Walking Log Challenge we will be launching soon!

We also offer several fitness classes each week. You can choose from Tai Chi for Better Balance, Enhance Fitness, Chair Fitness Stretching, Chair Fitness Strength, and Restorative Stretching Gentle Yoga. For a complete schedule, please call us at 405-878-1528 or consult our activities calendar. All of our senior group fitness classes are free to individuals aged 55+, as a portion of our program is funded through the Title III Older American Act Grant administrated by the Central Oklahoma Economic Development District (COEDD).

The Senior Rec Center will be closed Monday, Feb. 15, in honor of Presidents’ Day. The Project Heart lunches will still be served that day on a take-out basis only at the Community Center at 804 S. Park. For more information about the Project Heart luncheon program or to get registered, call 405-275-4530.

There are two new technology classes coming up this week. On Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 2:30 p.m. you can join us for a free Texting 101 class. Come learn the basics of texting and what all those abbreviations mean, otherwise known as SMS Language or “Textese.” Please register beforehand by calling 405-878-1528 or just stop by the Senior Rec Center front desk.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 2:30 p.m. we will host a class introducing the basics of “Sending Media.” That is just a fancy name for how to send and receive photos and videos with your family and friends. Your grandkids might be impressed when you pick up a few tips! To register or for more information give us a call at the Senior Rec Center at 405-878-1528.

The Shawnee Senior Recreation Center and the OBU School of Nursing are entering a new partnership this spring which will benefit both entities. OBU student nurses will share their highly trained skills with our seniors in a variety of ways. “Check and Chats” will offer blood pressure readings, strength tests, mental acuity and other health-related checks, in addition to providing general health and wellness information in an informal environment.

Join us for the “Check and Chat” kick-off session on Thursday, Feb. 18, anytime from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment necessary, just drop-in. Be watching for more details and dates of this new free program!

Tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM.

Be safe and stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.