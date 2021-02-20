Oklahomans asked to report winter storm damages

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Department Emergency Management and Homeland Security is requesting residents impacted by the recent winter storm report property damages online at damage.ok.gov.

"We are requesting all Oklahoma residents who suffered winter storm damages to please report online at damage.ok.gov," said ODEMHS Director Mark Gower. "Reporting damage as soon as possible will greatly assist our ability to request additional federal assistance for the state as we recover from this historic storm.”

Through the online damage assessment survey, residents and business owners can report winter storm-specific impacts including:

Flooding from broken pipes

Power surges that caused damage to furnaces, electrical systems, or major appliances

Number of days without water, gas, or electricity

Number of days displaced by the winter storm

Injuries sustained as a result of the winter storm

Reporting damage helps ODEMHS document the overall impact of the winter storm and helps support the case for further assistance to help homeowners, renters and business owners recover.

Oklahomans can report damage to homes, businesses or agriculture through the online survey at damage.ok.gov.