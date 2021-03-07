Shawnee Senior Happenings: Appointments available for one-on-one technology assistance

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Good morning, Shawnee! We had a great bunch of players in our pool tournament this past Friday! In case you missed it, it was a singles tournament played in a double elimination format. This means no one was eliminated until they lost lose twice. In next week’s article, I can share the winner’s name. We hope to offer a partner draw tournament soon, which would pair players together in a random drawing the day of the tournament.

Our first Check and Chat with OBU student nurses was also held last Friday. A group of seven nurses joined us for the day, and they provided blood pressure checks as well as other health assessments. In addition, the nurses interacted with our senior members in a variety of activities. Based on their feedback, they had a blast! Our next Check and Chat will be this Thursday, March 11, and a new group of OBU student nurses will be joining us. You can drop by anytime between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to have your blood pressure checked or to visit with a nurse.

If you haven’t picked up a March activity calendar, they are ready. You can stop by the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell to pick up your copy, or we can mail you one if you call 405-878-1528. Just as a reminder, our calendars show the current activities and fitness classes at the Senior Rec Center as well as the Project Heart lunch menus served on a take-out basis at the Community Center at 804 S. Park.

The Easter Wreath Making Class taught by Vonda is this Wednesday, March 10 at 1 p.m. While it’s too late to sign up to make a wreath with the pre-purchased supplies, you can attend and watch for free. Or if you have your own supplies, come join us and share any tips! For more information, call 405-878-1528.

Bingo is coming up next Friday, March 12 at 1 p.m. The first Bingo card is free, and more cards are just 25 cents each. Come join us for some Bingo fun, complete with snacks and prizes!

Our next technology class is “Android Phone Basics” this Tuesday, March 9 at 2:30 p.m. Please register ahead by stopping by or calling us at 405-878-1528. We also offer will Technology 101 appointments on Monday afternoons at 1:30, 2, or 2:30 p.m. We provide one-on-one tutoring on how to best use technology to help you in your everyday life. You bring your device, and we will do our best to assist you. These 30-minute sessions are free for anyone aged 55+, but you must have an appointment.

Be watching next week as we celebrate March Birthdays all-day Wednesday, March 17. Stop by for free snacks, coffee, or iced tea at the Senior Rec Center, and be sure to wear some green! If you happen to have a birthday in March, you can add your name to our March Birthday calendar, which we keep from year to year.

We offer five fitness classes each week including Enhance Fitness, Tai Chi for Better Balance, Chair Fitness Stretching, Chair Fitness Strength, and Restorative Stretching Gentle Yoga. For a complete schedule, please call us or see our activity calendar.

A special Pickleball session just for individuals aged 55+ is available each Tuesday and Thursday morning for free. We have equipment you can borrow, so come see what the Pickleball buzz is all about!

Face masks are still required in all indoor public spaces. Even if you’ve gotten your COVID vaccine, face coverings are still mandatory in our facilities. We also strongly encouraged social distancing and regular handwashing to help lower the spread of germs.

If you’d like to listen to a great radio show, join DJ Mike Askins on KGFF each morning for the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM. Mike and a Rec Staff member shares current senior events and more!

Take care, and we look forward to seeing you at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.