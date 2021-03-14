Shawnee Senior Happenings: Make Easter cards at the center

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hello, Shawnee! As promised, we want to announce the winner of our March 2021 Pool Tournament: Martin Barrett overcame Danny Byrd in the finals to be our champion. Thomas McGinnis finished third. Martin played well all through the tournament without losing a single game. Be watching for more details of our next pool tournament, which will be a partner draw format. This type of set-up pairs two players together in a random drawing the day of the tournament. Then each set of doubles play all the others following a double elimination format.

This Wednesday, March 17, is St. Patrick’s Day, and we will be celebrating March birthdays all day at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. If you are aged 55+ be sure to wear some green and stop in for free snacks and coffee. If you happen to have a birthday in March, you can add your name to our March Birthday Poster, which we display for all to see. As always, your birth year is optional!

Wednesday is also the deadline to submit your March Madness Bracket for our first ever March Madness Challenge! You can pick who you think will win each game of the NCAA Basketball Tournament, and then we will see who comes the closest! You have your choice of filling out a bracket online on the Yahoo Sports app, or you can complete a hard copy, and Adam will help you set up your entry. For more information, contact us at 405-878-1528.

Next Friday, March 19 at 1:30 p.m. we will host a free Easter Greeting Card Making class. Pat is our instructor for this interesting class, and she will supply everything you need. In addition, our next technology class will be “Internet Safety” taught by Kerri and offered on Tuesday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m. Please register ahead for either of these by calling us at 405-878-1528 or stopping by the Senior Rec Center front desk.

We also will continue to offer Technology 101 Appointments with Adam on Monday afternoons at 1:30, 2, or 2:30 p.m. You bring your device and your questions, and we will do our best to assist you. These 30-minute sessions are free for anyone aged 55+, but you must have an appointment.

If you are interested in learning about Pickleball or just want to try it out, our Tuesday and Thursday morning sessions at 9 to 11 a.m. might be just the thing for you! These free sessions are for ages 55+ only, and we provide the rackets and pickleballs! Come joins us!

Each week at the Senior Rec Center you will find fitness classes, walking in the gym, and even more Pickleball sessions. We offer quilting, crochet, Gospel singing, country music, billiards, card games, puzzles, dominoes, crafts, and lots more! For details and the complete schedule, please call us or see our activity calendar which we publish each month.

Face masks are still required in all indoor public spaces. Even if you’ve gotten your COVID vaccine, face coverings are still mandatory in our facilities. We also strongly encouraged social distancing and regular hand washing to help lower the spread of germs.

If you’d like to listen to a great radio show, join DJ Mike Askins on KGFF each morning for the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM. Mike and a Rec Staff member shares current senior events and more!

Thanks for reading and we will see you at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.