Shawnee Senior Happenings: Vaccinate at the center

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Greetings, Shawnee! Spring is in the air! Yes, there might still be lots of wind and perhaps a few storms or colder days, but spring is definitely blooming. You can view all kinds of beautiful flowers around our Redbud City!

We are seeing a few more faces at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell, possibly due both to the nicer weather and individuals feeling more comfortable getting out after receiving their vaccine. We are excited to have more participants, and we hope you will stop by soon if you haven’t been here in a while. There is still room for you!

Speaking of vaccines, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation has graciously offered to provide an onsite COVID vaccine clinic here at the Senior Rec Center. On Thursday, April 1, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. anyone aged 55+ with an appointment can receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. that day, doses will be available on a drop-in basis while supplies last. Call 405-878-1528 to make your appointment now and reserve a spot!

Even if you’ve gotten your vaccine, face masks are still required in all indoor public spaces here in Shawnee. We also still strongly encourage social distancing and regular hand washing to help lower the spread of germs.

Our March Madness Bracket Challenge is underway. Check our leader board here in the center to see who’s ahead! If you didn’t enter, you can still catch another challenge which we will offer for just the Sweet Sixteen. Stop by the Senior Rec Center front desk or call Adam at 405-878-1528 to enter this second basketball guessing challenge.

Project Heart is still serving their lunchtime meals on a drive-thru, take-out basis only. Project Heart is located at the Community Center at 804 S. Park, and their phone number is 405-275-4530. If you are aged 60+, you can automatically qualify for their program, as it is funded through the Title III Older American Act Grant administrated by COEDD. They serve nutritious meals each Monday-Friday at noon, for a suggested donation of just $1.50. Please contact them directly for more information or to get registered. You can view their menus on our activity calendars.

This week you will find lots of our regular activities at the Senior Rec Center including country music, billiards, quilting, card games, crochet, Gospel singing, puzzles, dominoes, fitness classes, pickleball and walking in the gym! For more details and the complete schedule, please call us or see our activity calendar for the month.

Our next Technology class will be on Tuesday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m. “Internet Safety” is the topic which Kerri will teach that day. It is free to anyone aged 55+. Be sure to call 405-878-1528 or stop by the SRC front desk to register for the class. In addition, our Technology 101 Appointments continue to be available each Monday at 1:30, 2, or 2:30 p.m. These 30-minute sessions are also free, but you must have an appointment.

Tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM.

Be safe and stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.