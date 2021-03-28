Shawnee Senior Happenings: Guest speaker to present on healthy eating

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hello, Shawnee! How about that March Madness! Who would have thought that only one Oklahoma team would make it to the Sweet Sixteen, and not one of the two largest universities in the state? But credit goes to ORU for knocking off two higher ranked teams to advance!

Our March Madness bracket contest is underway, and we started a Sweet Sixteen second chance challenge as well. Check the leaderboard at the front desk of the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell to view the current leaders. Call us at 405-878-1528 for more information.

In case you didn’t know, the Senior Rec Center offers fun and mostly free recreational activities for anyone aged 55+. These include programs to enhance wellness, fitness, social interaction, healthy living and creativity. If you live in Shawnee or the surrounding area, stop in for a free tour. We are located at 401 N. Bell, and you can ask us about a free Senior Recreation Membership.

We have a technology class coming up on Tuesday, March 30 at 2:30 p.m. “Internet Safety” is the topic which Kerri will teach that day. It is free to anyone aged 55+. Be sure to call 405-878-1528 or stop by the SRC front desk to register for the class. In addition, our Technology 101 appointments continue to be available each Monday at 1:30, 2, or 2:30 p.m. These 30-minute sessions are also free, but you must have an appointment.

April is right around the corner, and our April activity calendars are available. Stop by the Senior Rec Center to pick up your copy or let us know at 405-878-1528 and we can mail you one. This calendar also includes the Project Heart meal menus which are served on a take-out basis at the Community Center at 806 N. Park. Read on to find out more about upcoming April activities.

The Citizen Pottawatomi Nation is providing a free COVID vaccine clinic here at the Senior Rec Center on Thursday, April 1. Anyone aged 55+ can make an appointment for a timeslot between 9 and 11:30 a.m. to receive the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. that day, doses will be available on a drop-in basis for any age while supplies last. Call 405-878-1528 to make your appointment now and reserve a spot!

We will also be hosting a guest speaker on Thursday, April 1 at 11 a.m. Jacqueline Bourne, owner of OK B Healthy, will provide a presentation of healthy eating tips at the Senior Rec Center. The OK B Healthy store is located at 3946-3 N. Kickapoo here in Shawnee. All are welcome to join us with no need to register. This free event is a great way to meet Jacqueline and learn more about simple steps towards healthy living.

Have you heard of Tai Chi? We offer a specially designed classed called Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance. Taught by Cyndi, this class helps foster flexibility, breathing, circulation, core strength and balance. Class members learn eight basis Tai Chi moves and incorporate them into a steady and safe exercise routine. Come join us on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. to start your day off right!

Check out our April calendar for a complete list of fitness classes and pickleball sessions. Our gym is open each morning for walking. You will also find lots of other regular activities at the Senior Rec Center plus opportunities to volunteer. Be watching for more details about our April Birthday celebration, Bingo, Check and Chats, and other workshops coming up this month.

Even if you’ve gotten your vaccine, face masks are still required in all indoor public spaces here in Shawnee. We also still strongly encouraged social distancing and regular hand washing to help lower the spread of germs.

DJ Mike Askins features Senior Happenings each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM. We appreciate Mike, KGFF, and the CPN for their ongoing support!

Take care and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.