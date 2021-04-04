Shawnee Senior Happenings: Economy Hearing available at center

Amy Riggins

Recreation facility supervisor

Good morning, Shawnee! This is Easter weekend, and there are lots of eggs, bunnies, baskets, and flower decorations around. While these add color and a sense of spring in the air, I believe the real reason for Easter is the resurrection of Jesus Christ! Jesus brings us hope and the gift of eternal life to all who accept it. I hope you enjoy this Easter holiday however you choose to celebrate, and that you find truth in the celebration.

Coming up this Tuesday, April 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, we will host Economy Hearing in the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. They will be available to meet with clients to pick up hearing aid batteries and do hearing aid checks. For more information, contact Chris Jones at 405-733-8286.

This Tuesday we will also hold a free Android Phone Basics Workshop at 2:30 p.m. Michelle will be presenting information about Android phone use and tips, so if you are age 55+ you can come join us. Please register by calling 405-878-1528 or stop by the Senior Rec Center front desk.

We will continue to offer Technology 101 Appointments with Adam on Monday afternoons at 1:30, 2, or 2:30 p.m. You bring your device and your questions, and we will do our best to assist you. These 30-minute sessions are free for anyone aged 55+, but you must have an appointment.

On Thursday, April 8 we will celebrate April birthdays all day. Individually wrapped snacks and beverages will be available, so be sure to stop by the Senior Rec Center. If you happen to have a birthday in April, you will have the opportunity to add your name and birthdate to our February birthday poster and, as always, you sharing your birth year on the poster is optional!

Friday, April 9 is the next Check and Chat with OBU student nurses at the Senior Rec Center. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. they will be available to do blood pressure checks, strength tests, and memory games, as well as joining in on all the fun activities going on in the center. We will also host Bingo this Friday beginning at 1 p.m. The first card is free, and all others are just 25 cents each. Prizes and snacks will be provided.

If you are interested in learning about Pickleball or just want to try it out, our Tuesday and Thursday morning sessions from 9 to 11 a.m. might be just the thing for you! These free sessions are for ages 55+ only, and we provide the rackets and pickleballs! Come joins us!

Our April activity calendars are out and contain all the details about our regular and special programs. Stop by the Senior Rec Center to pick up your copy or let us know at 405-878-1528 and we can mail you one. This calendar also includes the Project Heart meal menus which are served on a temporary take-out basis at the Community Center at 806 N. Park. For more information about the Project Heart lunch program, call 405-275-4530.

You will always find lots to do at the Senior Rec Center: Country music, billiards, games, crocheting, quilting, fitness classes, Bible studies, Gospel singing, special interest groups and more!

Face masks are still required in all Shawnee indoor public spaces. Even if you’ve gotten your COVID vaccine, face coverings are still mandatory in our facilities. Social distancing and regular hand washing are also still recommended to help lower the spread of germs.

Thanks for reading and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.