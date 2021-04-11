Shawnee Senior Happenings: Checks and Chats set

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Hello, Shawnee! How about that March Madness? What an exciting NCAA basketball championship Final Four, for both the men and women! The final results of our March Madness Bracket Challenge showed a tie for first place between Marilyn Johnson and Angie Kelly, although Angie admits her son Levi helped in her selections! Third place goes to George Harper. Our thanks to everyone who participated!

We continue to see a few more faces back at the Senior Rec Center here at 401 N. Bell Avenue. Whether that is due to the nicer weather or more individuals feeling like they can get out after receiving the vaccine, we are excited to have more people in the center. If you haven’t stopped by recently, we hope you do so soon. Many new members have joined, so come by and make a new friend!

Even if you have received your vaccine, face masks are still required in all indoor public spaces here in Shawnee. We also still strongly encourage social distancing and regular hand washing to help lower the spread of germs.

We want to thank the Citizen Pottawatomi Nation for providing the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week, and the second dose is scheduled for April 22 at the Senior Rec Center. If you need to get your second Pfizer dose, call us at 405-878-1528 to make an appointment.

This coming week you will find lots of regular activities at the Senior Rec Center and all of our group fitness classes, which are free for anyone age 55+. Classes and activities include Tai Chi for Better Balance, Chair Fitness, Gentle Yoga, Enhance Fitness, country music, billiards, quilting, games, crochet, Gospel singing, dominoes, Bible study groups, and pickleball. For more details and the complete schedule, please call us or see our activity calendar for the month.

On Friday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. you can stop in to participate in a “Check and Chat.” OBU student nurses will be available to check your blood pressure, leg strength, or other items. They also plan to hang out and participate in the day’s activities, so come by and join us!

On Monday, April 19 at 11 a.m. we are offering an Advanced Directive Workshop, sponsored by SSM Health. An advanced directive is a legal document indicating your wishes regarding medical care. Come learn more about the process, what advanced directives do and do not cover, plus learn valuable information which may help you or a loved one. Sign up now for this free workshop by calling 405-878-1528.

Also later in April, the Shawnee Recreation Department is hosting a free kids Soccer Clinic for ages 7-10. Led by OBU interns, this fun indoor soccer experience will teach basic skills and tips for skill development. Offered on both April 21 and 28, from 3:45-5:00 p.m., you can sign up your child or grandchild by calling 405-878-1528. Space is limited, so register for a spot soon for either or both days!

Thanks for reading this article. You can also hear more by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM.

Be safe and stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.