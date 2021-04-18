Shawnee Senior Happenings: Learn about advanced directives

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Greetings, Shawnee! We hope this finds you safe and healthy. Spring allergies are in the air for sure, and the Oklahoma winds can make it tough at times. Please continue to do what you can to lower your exposure to allergens and germs.

If you want to receive a COVID vaccine, the Citizen Potawatomi Nation can help. CPN will be giving the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell during the morning of Thursday, April 22. You must have an appointment by calling the Senior Rec Center at 405-878-1528. In addition, you must have already received the first Pfizer dose at least 21 days prior and bring your vaccine card as proof.

For more information about receiving the first Pfizer dose or the Moderna vaccine, you can call the CPN Health Clinic at 405-964-5570. Their staff is ready to provide assistance to any adult looking for vaccine information.

SSM Health will be sponsoring an Advanced Directive Workshop at the Senior Rec Center on Monday, April 19 at 11 a.m. This free workshop will provide important information about advanced directives. Senior Chaplin Bill Simmons and Director of Palliative Care Linda Brown will both be available from SSM Health to answer questions. In their words, you can “Join us for a conversation about those things that matter to you. The things you value can and should affect your choices regarding medical care options. We’ll also look closely at how to best share your choices with those who most need to know.” For more information about the Advanced Directive Workshop, contact me at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

Did you hear about the City of Shawnee Recreation upcoming soccer clinic for kids ages 7-10? This free clinic will meet indoors on two afternoons, April 21 and 28, from 3:45 to 5 p.m. You can sign up your child or grandchild now by calling 405-878-1528, and they can attend either one or both days.

Have you tried Tai Chi? The Senior Rec Center offers a free Tai Chi Movement for Better Balance class each Tuesday and Thursday from 8:15 to 9:15 a.m. These gentle basic Tai Chi movements are combined for a slow and steady overall exercise program which encourages deep breathing, balance, and stress reduction. This class is offered free to seniors as one of the funded programs through the Title III Older American Act Federal Grant facilitated by COEDD.

For a complete list of fitness classes and other regular activities at the Senior Recreation Centers, stop by and see us at 401 N Bell. You will find Chair Fitness classes, Restorative Stretching/Gentle Yoga, Enhance Fitness, and Pickleball. In addition, we have games, pool tables, arts, crafts, music, and dancing. Come see us so we can give you a tour and more information about our free memberships for individuals ages 55+. We are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DJ Mike Askins features Senior Happenings each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1040 AM. We appreciate Mike, KGFF, and the CPN for their ongoing support!

Take care, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.