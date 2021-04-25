Shawnee Senior Happenings: Internet safety workshop offered

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Greetings, Shawnee! A big shout out and thank you to Bill Simpson, Linda Brown, and SSM Health for leading an Advanced Directive Workshop this week! The information presented was insightful, helpful, professional, and sensitive. Bill serves as the head chaplain and Linda is the director of palliative care at SSM Health. Both shared from their many years of experience helping families and individuals. Participants were very appreciative and shared how much this workshop helped them understand the somewhat complicated issue of advanced directives.

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be hosting a second Advanced Directive Workshop on Tuesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the evening. Anyone is welcome to attend this free workshop, as it is important to learn about advanced directives at any age. Come join the discussion and presentation of current Oklahoma law concerning medical care decisions and how best to communicate your choices. For more information you can contact me at 405-878-1528 or amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

The May activity calendars and ready, and you can pick one up in person or give us a call and we will mail you a copy. Our calendars include all the regular programs, fitness classes, and group meetings held at the Senior Rec Center for individuals aged 55+, as well as special events. We also list the noontime meal menus for Project Heart which are served on a take-out basis at the Community Center at 804 S. Park. For more information about Project Heart and their nutrition program call 405-275-4530.

Are you interested in getting your blood pressure checked? Curious about your leg strength or mental acuity? Stop by this Thursday, April 29 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and visit with an OBU student nurse as they will the happy to assist you. A group of OBU nurses will be joining us that day for our next Check and Chat. This partnership between OBU and the Senior Rec Center has been very well received, and you can come join in on the inter-generational fun!

We also want to thank the Citizen Potawatomi Nation for providing COVID Pfizer vaccines onsite last week. If you still want to receive either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the CPN Health Clinic can help you schedule a time at one of their locations. Call them at 405-964-5770 for more information.

This Tuesday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m. Michelle will be leading an Internet Safety workshop. Come learn how to avoid scams and keep your information private. Please register for this free workshop by stopping by our front desk or calling us at 405-878-1528.

Do you miss the old-time church hymns? Do you enjoy singing favorite hymns of praise to God in a group? Then come sing with the Gospel Singers at the Senior Rec Center. They meet from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on both Tuesday and Friday mornings. Anyone can join in for this informal sing along.

Beth continues to teach our Enhance Fitness class which meets from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings. This is one of our fitness classes which is partially funded by the Title III Older American Act Grant facilitated by COEDD. This free class for individuals aged 55+ is designed to improve circulation, flexibility, and balance. It combines cardio, gentle strength training, and stretching for a total body workout. All exercises can be completed while seated in a chair or standing to the side of a chair for balance. Come visit the class if you would like to see if its for you. All fitness levels are welcome!

The Shawnee Recreation Department’s free indoor Soccer Clinic for kids ages 7-10 held the first session last week. We still have openings for the second session which will be Wednesday, April 28, from 3:45 to 5 p.m. Call 405-878-1528 to register a spot for your child or grandchild.

You can also hear more by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Be safe and stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.