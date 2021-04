The Shawnee News-Star

Seminole resident Lavada Keen was recently honored by the Centenarians of Oklahoma and inducted into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame after the celebration of her 105th birthday April 24. Keen celebrated her birthday with friends and members of six generations of her family. She is a poet who has had several poems published in The Shawnee News-Star, and she can still recite poems she learned in kindergarten.