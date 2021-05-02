Shawnee Senior Happenings: About chair fitness classes

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Happy May Day, Shawnee! The month of May brings us beautiful flowers, hummingbirds, and lots of spring sunshine. However, it can also kick up the wind and raise the chances of severe Oklahoma weather, so stay weather aware out there!

This week I want to highlight our Chair Fitness classes taught at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. What does a chair and fitness have to do with each other? Great question! Chair Fitness classes are designed for individuals to be able to complete all the exercises while seated in a chair. You can also perform a few exercises while standing to the side of the chair and using the back of the chair to steady yourself. The goal is to slowly progress until your core strength and overall balance allows you to do all of the exercises while standing up.

Our Chair Fitness classes are taught four mornings per week from 10 to 11 a.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, we focus on stretching and flexibility, while on Tuesdays and Thursdays the emphasis is on building strength. We provide all the equipment you will need for these free fitness classes for anyone aged 55+.

Angie is our fitness instructor for the Chair Fitness classes, and she has many years of teaching experience at several locations in Shawnee. Angie is a nationally certified fitness instructor, and she has a passion for helping individuals stay active throughout the life span.

You can come see if a Chair Fitness class meets your needs and visit with Angie for more details. Is a morning class not your thing? No problem! Angie also teaches an afternoon class on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. This is a Restorative Stretching Gentle Yoga class which also focuses on stretching and flexibility, while building core strength.

For a complete list of all our fitness classes as well as other regular programs and special events, please check out our May activity calendar. You can stop by the Senior Rec Center front desk to pick one up, or call us at 405-878-1528 and we will mail you a copy.

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell will be hosting an Advanced Directive Workshop this Tuesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. Come join the discussion and presentation of current Oklahoma law concerning medical care decisions and how best to communicate your choices. All ages are welcome to attend this free workshop. For more information you can contact me at 405-878-1528 or amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

DJ Mike Askins features Senior Happenings each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. We appreciate Mike, KGFF, and the CPN for their ongoing support!

Take care, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.