Shawnee Senior Happenings: Life Line Screening to be at center

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hello, Shawnee, and Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there! Hats off to you for all you do in making things better for your families! Moms can be overlooked at times since so much of what they do is behind the scenes. I miss my mom, and for others who no longer have their mothers with them, I understand the sadness which might come up at this time in May. I take solace in happy memories of times God allowed us to be together. I hope you enjoy this Mother’s Day weekend and do something special to honor your mother or her memory!

This week we will celebrate May Birthdays all day on Tuesday, May 11. In case you did not know, we celebrate birthdays each month and try to recognize everyone who has a birthday during that particular month. If you have a birthday in May, you can add your name and birthdate to our May Birthday poster which we will keep in order to put on display each year. Individually wrapped snacks and beverages will be available that day, so be sure to stop by the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. If you cannot make it in that Tuesday, call us and we can add your name and birthdate.

Also on Tuesday, May 11, we will have an Android Phone Basics Workshop at 2:30 p.m. Michelle will be available to answer any questions about your Android phone (non-iPhone). Register for this free workshop by calling us at 405-878-1528. Bring your phone and learn some new tips, maybe even how to text your grandkids!

The Just Quilters group will be meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m. This group meets each week to quilt, share ideas, get caught up, and have fun. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced quilter, you are invited to come visit. The quilters make some quilts to sell individually, but also donate many of their projects to various organizations. For more information about the Wednesday morning quilting group, contact us at 405-878-1528.

We will play Bingo this Friday, May 14 at 1 p.m. The second and fourth Fridays of each month are our Bingo days, and anyone aged 55+ are welcome to join us. You can even bring a guest! The first Bingo card is free, and all others are just 25 cents after that. Prizes and snacks will be available, so come have some fun!

Just as a heads up, a group from Life Line Screening will be at the Senior Rec Center on Monday, May 17. Life Line Screening is the nation’s leading provider of preventative health screenings. They offer affordable, non-invasive, and painless health screenings such as carotid artery ultrasound, abdominal artery ultrasound, EKG, lower leg ultrasound, and osteoporosis test. You must register and pay Life Line Screening ahead of time, but an assessment package discount is available. In some cases, Medicare may cover a portion of the costs. For more information and to make an appointment, please call Life Line Screening directly at 1-888-653-6411.

There are lots of other activities for ages 55+ happening in May, including Pickleball, fitness classes, gym walking, crochet, billiards, card games, Bible studies, country music, puzzles, Gospel singing, and other special interest groups. Check out our May monthly activity calendar to see for yourself!

Thanks for reading this article. You can also hear more by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Be safe and stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.