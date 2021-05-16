Shawnee Senior Happenings: Square 8's Dancing Club is back

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Greetings Shawnee! The Square 8’s Square Dancing Club is back in the swing of things, as the club is now meeting again on the second and fourth Saturdays at the Senior Recreation Center located at 401 N. Bell. Square Dancers gather at 7 p.m. for food, fellowship, and beginner’s guidance, then everyone grabs a partner in groups of 8 for dancing from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. All ages are welcome to come visit, then you can find out more about joining the club by talking with members. For more information about Square Dancing, call us at the Senior Rec Center at 405-878-1528.

Next Monday, May 17 the Life Line Screening group will be at the Senior Rec Center all day providing preventative health screenings. You must register and pay Life Line Screening ahead of time, but an assessment package discount is available. In some cases, Medicare may cover a portion of the costs. For more information or to make an appointment, please call Life Line Screening directly at 1-888-653-6411. Even if you cannot get an appointment for this Monday, they can help you find an alternative local site for future screenings.

This time next week the Shawnee Splash Waterpark is scheduled to be open! Friday, May 21 is their planned Opening Day, and we are excited for pool season to start! The Splash Waterpark is a great place for families and grandkids, so drop in to see all the action. Open hours are Tuesday through Sunday, 1 to 8 p.m. Season pass holders gain early entry at noon. Daily admission is $6 for adults, and just $5 for seniors and kids aged 3-17. Kids aged 2 and younger are free! Season passes are available and are just $40 for Seniors aged 55+. For more information about Splash Waterpark, please call 405-273-0700

Just a reminder, the Avedis Health Week 21 is coming up May 21-27 and is full of activities around town for all ages. For more information visit the link at Health Week - Avedis Foundation. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, May 26, as that is National Senior Health and Fitness Day. We will have snacks, giveaways, health information and a day of fitness activities. Be watching for more details!

You can also hear more by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Be safe and stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.