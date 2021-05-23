Shawnee Senior Happenings: Activities planned for Health Week

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Happy Health Week, Shawnee! The Avedis Foundation Health Week is full of fun activities for all ages. Community partners include Splash Water Park, Shawnee Family YMCA, SSM Health, Blue Zones Project, Shawnee Youth Coalition, United Way of Pottawatomie County, and us here at the Shawnee Senior Recreation Center. We are excited to help promote healthy living to everyone in Shawnee!

Anytime this week you can get out and explore Shawnee’s walking and biking trails. Did you know Shawnee has several? The list includes Bryan Road, Airport Track, Shawnee Middle School, Boy Scout/Rotary Park, and more. As a part of Health Week, you can walk the trail, take a selfie, and participate in a scavenger hunt for the chance to win one of several prizes. Look for new signs along the way providing trail information and follow the Shawnee Youth Coalition Facebook page to enter the contest.

Wednesday, May 26 is National Senior Health and Fitness Day. You can drop in at the Senior Rec Center at 401 N. Bell anytime from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help celebrate. We’ll have healthy snacks, health information, and give ways, as well as a variety of fitness activities. For more information, call us at 405-878-1528.

Thursday, May 27 is Kickball at the YMCA. Gather your friends, family, and/or co-workers to join this co-ed kickball tournament by 9 a.m. Games start at 10 a.m. Register your team by calling 405-273-4386 or online at sports@shawneeymca.org Bragging rights and a traveling trophy are up for grabs!

Also on Thursday, May 27 Splash Water Park is hosting Family Water Safety Night from 5 to 7 p.m. Bring your kids or grandkids out to enjoy some fun water safety lessons, while you can experience important water safety strategies to keep yourself and your family safe this summer.

For the complete listing and descriptions of all the free Health Week events, go online at www.avedisfoundation.org or visit the Avedis Foundation Facebook page. You can also give us a call at 405-878-1528 and we will help point you in the right direction.

We will be hosting Bingo this Friday, May 28, at 1 p.m. at the Senior Recreation Center for ages 55+. Prizes and snacks will be available. Your first card is free, and all others are just 25 cents, so come join in on the fun!

Just a reminder that Project Heart noontime meals are still being served on a take-out basis at the Community Center at 804 S. Park. While they hope to resume in-person dining at some point, no official date has been announced. This meal program is for anyone age 60+ with a suggested donation of $1.50. For more information or to get registered, call Project Heart at 405-275-4530.

The Senior Recreation Center and Project Heart will be closed for Memorial Day on Monday, May 31. Thank you for honoring the memory of those who have gone before us.

DJ Mike Askins features Senior Happenings each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. We appreciate Mike, KGFF, and the CPN for their ongoing support!

Enjoy Health Week, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.