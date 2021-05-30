Shawnee Senior Happenings: Vaccine offered at center

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Hello, Shawnee! I hope you enjoy your Memorial Day weekend. Please take a moment to remember those who have gone before us, especially our military personnel and families who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms.

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell Avenue and the Community Center at 806 S. Park will both be closed Monday, May 31 in honor of Memorial Day. But the Shawnee Splash Waterpark will be open special hours on this holiday Monday!

Operating hours for Splash are 1 to 8 p.m., with normal open days being Tuesday through Sunday. Season pass holders gain early access at noon. Splash Waterpark is a great place to take your kids or grandkids! Come join the family-friendly fun this summer! For more information, call Splash at 405-273-0700.

Our June activity calendars are ready, and you will find a list of programs and events for individuals aged 55+. Please stop by the Senior Rec Center to pick up your copy or give us a call at 405-878-1528, and we’d be happy to mail you one.

Our fitness classes will resume meeting in June, with a variety of options. Enhance Fitness with Beth meets Mondays, Wednesday, and Fridays, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Tai Chi for Better Balance meets Tuesday and Thursday mornings 8:15-9:15 a.m. with Cyndi. Our Chair Fitness classes meet each Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10:00-11:00 a.m. Angie leads these with an emphasis on stretching on Monday and Wednesday while focusing on strengthening Tuesday and Thursday. In the afternoons on Tuesday and Thursday, you can join Angie at 3:30 p.m. for a Restorative Stretching Gentle Yoga class which lasts for an hour.

This Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to noon, the Pottawatomie County Health Department will be onsite at the Senior Rec Center providing a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic. They will offer the Johnson and Johnson one-dose vaccine while supplies last. You can sign-up for the vaccine clinic by calling us at 405-878-1528 or just drop in.

Other events happening later this month include free video otoscopies provided by Hearing Health Care, a Medicare Advantage information series hosted by Global Health, and a Greeting Card Making Class lead by Pat. Be watching for more details on these and more upcoming June activities!

Thanks for reading this article. You can hear more by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for current senior happenings updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Be safe and stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.