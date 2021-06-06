Shawnee Senior Happenings: Check into your hearing

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Good morning, Shawnee! Wow, June is here, but so far it doesn't feel much like summer! Oh well, let's enjoy the cooler weather while we can, because I'm sure once the hotter days hit us, we will miss these nice ones!

If you haven't already gotten your June activity calendar, be sure to stop by the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. Our calendars list all the regular programs plus special events happening in June for individuals aged 55+. Call us at 405-878-1528 for more information or if you'd like us to mail you a copy.

This Wednesday, June 9, Hearing Health Care of Shawnee will be hosting "Conversations about Hearing" at 11 a.m. Dr. Calyn Russ and Dr. Kurt Kalies will both be with us, and they will offer free video otoscopies during this session. This is a high-tech way to look inside your own ears! Come join us to learn more about hearing and how it affects our health and everyday lives.

Friday, June 11 will be both Bingo Friday and the June Birthday Celebration! Join us for a day of free snacks and a way to honor anyone with a birthday in June. Bingo kicks off at 1 p.m. As always, the first bingo card is free, and all others are just 25 cents each.

There is still room in our Water Aerobic Classes meeting at Splash Waterpark this summer. Aqua Fusion meets Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 10 to 10:45 a.m., and is $35 for anyone aged 21+. Our special water walking class called Movin' and Grovin' is for ages 55+ only and is just $5. It meets Tuesday and Thursday, from 11 to 11:45 a.m. Call us at 405-878-1528 to get registered.

Each week we offer a variety of Pickleball Sessions. Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. are for individuals aged 55+ only, and these senior sessions are free. Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m. are for any age and just cost $2. Our evening sessions run $3 on Tuesday and Thursdays from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m., also for any age. Lastly, anyone can join us Saturday mornings from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. for our $3 session, which usually is the most competitive.

Other programs each week include crochet, billiards, card games, country music and dancing, quilting, fitness classes, Gospel singing, Bible studies and much more. Our normal hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., so come check out all the action!

Each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. KGFF hosts a short segment about Senior Happenings on the "Mike in the Morning Show." Be sure to tune in at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Take care, stay healthy, and be sure to stop by the Senior Rec Center soon!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.