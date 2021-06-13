Shawnee Senior Happenings: All about the center

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Greetings, Shawnee! Do you know where the Shawnee Senior Recreation Center is located? Do you know what we do? Did you know we offer free activities for anyone aged 55+? Read on to learn more!

The Senior Recreation Center, formerly named the Senior Center, is still located where it always has been at 401 N. Bell Avenue. It is in the same red brick building which houses the Municipal Auditorium, or the gym as we call it. Our center is at the end of the lovely horseshoe drive North of 10th Street. We are situated between the Pottawatomie Courthouse, Woodland Veterans Park, Splash Waterpark, the Central Church of Christ, and the former high school building facing Union Street. Yes, we really are sitting in the middle of all these downtown landmarks!

The reason I mention all of this is Google Maps and perhaps other search engines do not always recognize our 401 N. Bell Avenue address. Don’t let Google guide you to South Bell, as we are North of Main Street! If you can find any of the buildings listed above, you can find us, and you can park almost anywhere in sight of our center.

The Senior Rec Center provides on-going programs and special events for individuals aged 55+. The vast majority of our activities are free, and we have room for lots more! Our focus is on promoting active aging and healthy living. We offer fun, laughter, and lots of social wellness interaction. Stop by for a tour and be sure to pick up a copy of our monthly calendar which provides a schedule of all the cool stuff we do!

This Wednesday, June 15 from 9 to 11 a.m., Ms. Rose Austin with Global Health will be providing information about Medicare and Medicare Advantage. Do you or someone you love know the difference? Come visit her information table to learn more about Medicare open enrollment and perhaps determine the best option for you.

Also on Wednesday morning, our Just Quilting group gathers for their weekly meeting around 9 a.m., and they hang out for several hours. If you happen to be a quilter you can join this group to share tips and fellowship! If you are interested in learning how to quilt, this is a great place to start.

Speaking of starting, have you ever wanted to learn how to crochet? We have a Crochet class which meets each Thursday afternoon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Our instructor Sue is back sharing her awesome crochet skills and knowledge, so stop in to meet her and the rest of this fun group.

Each Tuesday and Thursday afternoon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. the Storytime Country Music Band kicks off a lively set of toe-tapping tunes. Did you know this band’s been playing here for over 20 years? Come enjoy the fun music and fellowship. You can even get out and dance a bit if you are so inclined!

You will find lots to do here at the Senior Rec Center! Fitness classes for all fitness levels, Gospel singing, games, billiards, Pickleball, Bible studies, and more! The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Give us a call at 405-878-1528 for more information!

DJ Mike Askins features Senior Happenings each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. We appreciate Mike, KGFF, and the CPN for their ongoing support!

Take care, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.