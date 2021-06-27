Shawnee Senior Happenings: Center closes for holiday

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Good morning, Shawnee! July is almost here, and that means our July activity calendar is ready to go! We list all the senior focused activities we offer, plus the Project Heart menus. If you haven’t already picked up your copy, be sure to stop by the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell to get one. Or give us a call at 405-878-1528 and let us know you’d like us to mail you a copy.

We will be closed on Monday, July 5 in honor of Independence Day. The Community Center and the Project Heart lunch program will also be closed. Tuesday, July 6 is the day that Project Heart will resume serving their noontime meals in person at the Community Center at 806 S. Park. They will also offer take-out meals just for the remainder of July, but you must clarify the format you select. To speak with Project Heart staff or to get registered, call them at 405-275-4530.

A brand-new fitness class will be offered in July at the Senior Rec Center called SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life). This evidence-based strength, balance, and fitness program is designed to help adults remain active and reduce the risk of falling. While it was created for individuals aged 65+, any senior aged 55+ can attend for free, thanks in part to the Title III Older American Act Grant facilitated by COEDD.

The SAIL class will meet three times weekly, on Monday and Wednesday afternoons 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and on Friday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. This dynamic and fun class will be taught by Angie Kelly, so come join us and stay active! All fitness equipment will be provided, you just need to bring your smile!

The Senior Recreation Center will also launch a new open card group on Tuesday afternoons at 1 p.m. Anyone aged 55+ is invited to attend, and you can play any card game you can get going! Come join us to play any game such as Hand and Foot, Spades, Bridge, Gin Rummy, Canasta, Hearts, Sequence, Bridge, Pinochle or more! Different games can be going on at the same time, so not everyone has to play the same thing. Bring your friends and come have some fun!

The new fitness class and new open card group do not replace any of our on-going fitness classes or card groups. We just wanted to offer more options and times for people to exercise and play! For a complete list of our other classes, groups, and programs, please see our activity calendar or call us at 405-878-1528.

Be watching for Wellness Wednesday topics each month. Our goal is to bring in professionals from several fields to share various wellness topics and health information which may interest you. Wellness Wednesdays will always be free, and you might even score some giveaways! Stay tuned!

Each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. KGFF hosts a short segment about Senior Happenings on the "Mike in the Morning Show." Be sure to tune in at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM on your radio dial.

Take care, stay healthy, and be sure to stop by the Senior Rec Center soon!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.