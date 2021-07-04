Shawnee Senior Happenings: New fitness class offered

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Happy 4th of July! Independence Day became an official federal holiday in 1941, but it has been commemorated in the U.S.A. since the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. People across the country celebrate in a variety of ways: fireworks, picnics, parades, barbecues, concerts, gatherings, and games. Both the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell and the Community Center at 804 S. Park will be closed Monday, July 5 for the holiday.

Speaking of parades, the Annual Shawnee Veterans Parade will begin downtown at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 5. It will conclude at the Veterans Memorial Park with a short ceremony. Come out to enjoy and support our veterans during this family friendly event!

You might be also interested in catching a fireworks display show. The Kickapoo Casino held theirs on Friday, July 2, but the Citizen Pottawatomi Nation is hosting one show at the FireLake Casino on Saturday, July 3, then a second show on Sunday, July 4 at the Grand Casino. All shows begin at dusk. Enjoy a professional fireworks display show and be safe! Just a reminder, fireworks are not allowed within Shawnee city limits, which includes the Shawnee Twin Lakes.

Our July activity calendars are ready, so be sure to stop by to pick up yours. We have a new Fitness Class now meeting at the Senior Rec Center called SAIL (Stay Active & Independent for Life). This new evidence-based strength, balance, and fitness class helps adults remain active and reduce the risk of falling. While it was created for individuals aged 65+, any senior aged 55+ can attend for free. This new class meets three times weekly, on Monday and Wednesday afternoons from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. and on Friday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m.

The new Open Card Game Group will begin on July 6, and meet each Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. Individuals aged 55+ are invited to come and bring a friend to play any card game you choose! You might select Sequence, Hand and Foot, Gin Rummy, Spades, Canasta, Hearts, Beginning Bridge, Pinochle or some other game. You can play different games each week, and a variety of games can be played at the same time, so not everyone has to play the same thing. Come join us and have some fun!

Our Wellness Wednesdays in July will be hosting Carter Healthcare on July 14. They will be setting up a table to provide information about “Continuing Wellness and Home Heath” from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Then on July 28, Kindful Hospice will be presenting “Care for the Caregiver” at 11 a.m. Each of these are free, so mark your calendars now. Additional Wellness Wednesday topics will be offered in following months.

Thanks for reading this article. You can hear more about Senior Happenings by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for updates during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Be safe and stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.