Shawnee Senior Happenings: Come to Wellness Wednesdays

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Good morning, Shawnee! July is beaming down hot and heavy, so be sure to stay cool this summer! Drink lots of water, stay hydrated, and remember that sun screen!

As mentioned in a previous edition, do you know where the Shawnee Senior Recreation Center is located? Did you know we offer free activities for anyone aged 55+? If not, then you’re in for a treat!

The Senior Recreation Center is located at 401 N. Bell Avenue. Our center is at the end of the oval drive just North of 10th Street. Our front doors are to the right of the Municipal Auditorium porch, but we are in the same building. Look for the “401” numbers on top of our double glass doors. If you can find the Pottawatomie Courthouse, Woodland Veterans Park, Splash Waterpark, the Central Church of Christ, or the former high school building facing Union Street, then you are really close! We are in the middle of all these wonderful downtown landmarks!

The Senior Rec Center provides on-going programs and special events for individuals aged 55+, and most of our activities are free. We focus on promoting active aging and healthy living by offering fun, laughter, free coffee, and lots of social wellness interaction! Come in for a tour and be sure to pick up a copy of our monthly calendar which provides a schedule of all the cool stuff we do!

This Tuesday, July 13 we will be celebrating July birthdays! We will have snacks and beverages all day, with some healthy options. If you happen to have a birthday in July, you’ll have the chance to add your name to our July birthday poster. Come help us celebrate!

This Wednesday, July 14 Carter Healthcare will be providing an informational table from 9 to 11:30 a.m. This Wellness Wednesday focus is about “Continuing Wellness and Home Heath.” It is open to all ages, so stop by for a casual conversation with their staff.

Our new Open Card Games group has begun meeting on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. If you love to play cards, you can come join in any game of your choosing! Also, our new fitness class called SAIL (Staying Active & Independent for Life) is now meeting at the Senior Rec Center. This class meets three times per week, on Monday and Wednesday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., and on Friday from 10 to 11 a.m. For more information about either of these new offerings, please call us at 405-878-1528.

Project Heart has resumed serving noontime meals in the dinning room at the Community Center, at 804 S. Park. This federally funded program provides lunch for anyone aged 60+ for a suggested donation of $1.50. For more information or to get registered, please call Project Heart Monday-Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 405-275-4530.

You will find lots more to do here at the Senior Rec Center! Country music, Gospel singing, games, billiards, Pickleball, Bible studies, Quilting, Crochet, Pickleball just to name a few! In addition to the SAIL class, we offer other fitness classes including Enhance Fitness, Tai Chi for Better Balance, Chair Fitness, and Restorative Stretching Gentle Yoga. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come see us!

DJ Mike Askins features Senior Happenings each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. We appreciate Mike, KGFF, and the CPN for their ongoing support!

Stay active and healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.