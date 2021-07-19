Shawnee Senior Happenings: Plenty to do at the center

Amy Riggins

Recreation Facility Supervisor

Greetings, Shawnee! I hope this finds you enjoying the summer! Can you believe July is half over? Be sure to stay healthy by protecting yourself from the heat and sun. And please remember to stay hydrated by drinking lots of water!

The Shawnee Splash Waterpark is a great place to come cool off! You can bring your grandkids or friends to enjoy the water or just sit in the shade and with a snack from the Snack Shack. Splash Waterpark is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 1 to 8 p.m. Season pass holders gain early entrance at noon. Daily admission is $6 for adults, $5 for ages 55+ and ages 3-17, while kids under age 3 are free. Call Splash during open hours at 405-273-0700 for more information.

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell is open each Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you are looking for an air-conditioned place to walk, we open our gym each morning to walkers aged 55+. Other than during Pickleball, you will have lots of room to walk laps or even climb stairs!

Speaking of Pickleball, each week we offer a variety of Pickleball Sessions. Tuesday and Thursday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m. are for individuals aged 55+ only, and these senior sessions are free. Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 1 to 3 p.m. are for any age and just cost $2. Our evening sessions run $3 on Tuesday and Thursdays from 6:15 to 8:30 p.m., also for any age. Lastly, anyone can join us Saturday mornings from 9:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. for our $3 session which usually is the most competitive.

We also offer other programs each week at the Senior Recreation Center for individuals aged 55+ including Card Games, Crochet, Billiards, Country Music and Dancing, Quilting, Fitness Classes, Gospel Singing, Bible Studies, Square Dancing, and much more. Call us at 405-878-1528 for more details or come by in person to check out all the action!

Our next Wellness Wednesday focus will be this Wednesday, July 21 at 11 a.m. Ms. Verna Meadows from Humana will be presenting “The Power of Positivity: When Life Gives You Lemons.” Please join us in the Senior Recreation Center Wood Room for this wellness educational session. Humana Medicare information will also be available. All ages are welcome!

You will see additional Wellness Wednesday special presentations and informational sessions coming this summer and fall. Stay tuned for more details in upcoming articles or see a copy of our activity calendar. You can also join our Facebook group at Shawnee Senior Programs and Events.

More information about Senior Happenings can also be heard by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. DJ Mike Askins brings humor, news, and updates for the whole community!

Be safe and stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.